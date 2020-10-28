The federal government’s attempt to protect the constitutional right of Mi’kmaq to earn a ‘moderate livelihood’ in the lobster fishery, while hearing concerns of commercial fishers fearful for the health of the stock and future of their small business, is exactly the tripe you expect of a political bureaucracy scared of its own shadow.
There’s an old adage in politics that if you want to bury news, do it on a Friday. Well the Trudeau government took this one step further by waiting until 10:30 pm last Friday to release its big idea - hire a ‘special representative’ to calm a crisis at Sipekne’katik First Nation which has exploded into threats, violence, property destruction and racism. It is an effort less interested in solutions than getting the story off the front page. It’s out of the delay playbook (consultation could take months) that has seen the department - under both Liberal and Conservative governments - avoid responsibility for two decades to find middle ground on a Supreme Court ruling that found Mi’kmaq have a constitutional right to a moderate livelihood fishery.
The hiring of Allister Surrette is being met with skepticism within the First Nations. He is president of University Sainte-Anne and a former Nova Scotia Liberal cabinet minister, raising questions about political impartiality. His appointment is viewed as a stall tactic.
Mi’kmaq deserve better.
Commercial fishermen deserve better.
Canadians deserve better than the feebleness that passes for leadership in DFO, and a Liberal government that loves to talk of reconciliation but places priority on photo ops, ahead of heavy lifting.
Senator Brian Francis is one of only two Mi’kmaq parliamentarians in the history of Canada. He served as Chief of Abegweit First Nation for a dozen years before being appointed in 2018. He is respected by all sides. He is a leader in any room. Senator Francis proposes creation of an Atlantic First Nations Fisheries Authority, which would establish a co-managed fishery and bring definition to the 1999 Supreme Court’s Marshall decision.
Federal DFO Minister Bernadette Jordan has paid lip service to Senator Francis’s proposal, which he made almost a month ago, instead proceeding with an initiative that will do nothing to resolve an issue entirely of DFO’s making.
Importantly, the Senator’s proposal would bench DFO for any negotiation. The process would be led by the Ministry of Crown-Indigenous Relations on a nation to nation basis. Any of Atlantic Canada’s 34 First Nations could join the negotiation. Senator Francis sees commercial fishermen being involved on an as needed basis.
The government of Canada, through DFO, has dawdled for two decades. No one should be surprised Mi’kmaq are asserting their constitutional right. We don’t need random conversation. We need federal leadership. Instead we get twitter platitudes and inaction.
Because DFO has abdicated its leadership responsibility, neither Mi’kmaq nor commercial fishers are happy.
Let’s be very clear. Anyone who was an active party in assaults, destruction of stock or burning of vehicles and a fish plant deserve to be punished to the full extent of the law. We are a country of laws and cannot be governed by bullies.
But it is also true DFO and RCMP stood by as the moderate livelihood fishery was established, outside of the existing DFO season. It’s mind boggling the potential for protest, violence and mob rule was not taken seriously. Neither DFO nor RCMP were prepared when anger finally boiled over.
Commercial fishermen do themselves no favour when the actions of a few (the vast majority of protestors were simply protesting) are held as representative of the whole. The majority of fishermen are not racist, nor do they object to a moderate livelihood fishery. What they want is a clear set of rules on the definition of what constitutes a moderate livelihood and when that right can be exercised. These are questions DFO has not acted on for 21 years.
And now the chickens are coming home to roost.
DFO’s late Friday delay tactic can not stand. It’s time for the federal government to listen to the wisdom of Senator Brian Francis, whose unique perspective as former chief and current parliamentarian offers a roadmap to a fishery that is safe, peaceful, respectful of constitutional rights and sustainable for both First Nations and commercial fishers.
Forget the idle, time sucking chatter. Get on with building a permanent solution.
