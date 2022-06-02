Darren and Norma Dingwell are super excited about the positive response they have had from customers since they opened Dinger’s Dive last month. The take-out and delivery restaurant serves up fresh ‘80s style diner fare all created with Darren’s signature touch. Charlotte MacAulay photo
Darren Dingwell is in his element cooking up fresh, tasty diner fare in the compact kitchen at Dinger’s Dive in the Down East Mall in Montague.
Mr Dingwell and his wife Norma opened the take-out and delivery restaurant last month. Their efforts have received rave reviews and Mr Dingwell is confident their attention to detail and penchant for making menu items from scratch are the key to success.
Owning his own business has been a long time coming for Mr Dingwell who has worked in the culinary field in various settings over the years.
From managing Pizza Hut in Charlottetown straight out of high school to creating meals at Butlers Clover Farm in Murray Harbour for several years to a stint as a short-order cook at Eastern Express food truck in Souris and creating the weekly free community meals at St Andrew’s Presbyterian Church and more recently Center Point Church, he has plenty of experience under his belt.
He has taken all of that experience and added a dash of his own creativity to present a menu filled with traditional ‘80s style diner dishes.
“It is what I love to cook and I love diner food, but this is a fresh take on it,” Mr Dingwell said.
Burgers are made to order and the chicken is fresh and hand dredged. The pulled pork is seasoned with his very own dry rub recipe and the fries are fresh cut on-site.
Mr Dingwell is already working on some menu additions for the fall which include comfort foods such as stews and chowders.
“I am enjoying every minute of my day now that I have the freedom to have my creative juices flowing,” he added.
Originally Mr Dingwell was going to start a food truck business, but when the opportunity came to have space in the mall, he jumped at it.
It is a small space that only allows for the kitchen and front-counter service, which Mr Dingwell said is ideal for take-out and delivery.
Something he wants to stress is that providing a reliable delivery service is a big part of the business.
Dinger’s Dive, which is a year-round business is open Thursday to Monday from 11am to 8 pm and is accessed through the big orange door at the front of the mall.
On Saturday, June 4 the Dingwells will host a Grand Opening Celebration which will include cake and balloons and free hotdogs for kids accompanied by an adult. There will also be some free giveaways.
What’s in a name? Dinger has been Mr Dingwell’s nickname for years.
