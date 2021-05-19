I read Heather’s Moore’s timely editorial on littering on PEI. My wife and I drove from Summerside to North Rustico and back yesterday. We both commented on all the bags on roadsides thanks to the wonderful initiative of the Women’s Institutes of PEI. Also, we both remarked on how disappointing that this was even necessary. A shame!
Great editorial.
Brent Schurman,
Summerside
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.