The governments of Canada keep saying every Indigenous child matters. Well, if that is the case what are they doing about all of the Indigenous children and non-Indigenous children (brother or sister to an Indigenous child) who are in the care of the multiple levels of government in this country we call Canada, in federal foster care, group homes, jails or prisons?
Are they making sure they are connected and allowing them to see and spend time with their families who care about them? Are they allowed to be taught about their culture or are they being stripped of their rights when they are in care of the governments? If so then what are the governments doing? I don’t see or hear anything they are doing to help the kids of today.
I know with my experience of being in care of the government of Prince Edward Island from 2001-2005 I was allowed none of that. I was stripped of my every right and I had to fight every day for my rights and will continue to fight for all the Indigenous kids and non-Indigenous kids’ rights.
I am sick and tired of hearing about Indigenous kids being abused or gone missing while they are in care of the multiple levels of government. What is the government doing to help the families affected by the government decision to take the Indigenous kids from their families and put them into care, is there any help for those families? I don’t think so, and yes I know there is sometimes a good reason as to why some kids need to be removed from their families but most times I don’t think there is a good reason to do so.
I’m seeing way too many Indigenous kids who leave care and get involved in drugs and alcohol or committing suicide and what does the government do for them? Nothing. They just let them do it because the governments believe one less kid who is not alive is good, then they don’t have to deal with them.
I know I will probably make some people mad about this post but how about we look at the whole picture and not just what happened to Indigenous kids in the residential schools? Yes that was a bad and sad thing that happened. It wasn’t right but let’s also think about all the current Indigenous children and families who are suffering.
We say ‘Every Child Matters’. I am not Indigenous myself but my two younger biological sisters come from an Indigenous family. It’s not just me but all of my family that has been through a hard time because of governments. We are still dealing with the pain and suffering and effects caused us to this day.
I sure hope that some day there will be hope and relief for all the Indigenous children and families who are still being hurt by the multiple levels of government. I also hope we don’t have to wait that long for change. The federal government, just this year or late last year, announced future funding for Indigenous children who were in the care of government from a period of time, well is the federal government going to also give the children of those Indigenous families who are not Indigenous but were in care money too or is it just only going to the Indigenous kids?
My question to the government of Canada is what are you doing to help the kids of Indigenous families who are not Indigenous but have been harmed by the multiple levels of government in this country we call Canada?
Michael Oatway,
Montague
