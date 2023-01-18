Jeff Hutcheson

I’ve always considered myself pretty adept at handling unwanted phone calls soliciting one thing or another. We signed up for the national ‘Do Not Call List’  list years ago, but as has been proven time and time again, these spam calling entities always seem to find a way to get around these things. Scammers have also reverted to texting, but I never respond to anyone I don’t know, nor do I ever click on anything that seems the least bit sketchy.

I deal with these phone calls in several ways. First and foremost, if it says ‘no caller ID’ or is from an area code that appears to be from Zimbabwe, that’s a no brainer. I just hit the ‘end call’ button.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.