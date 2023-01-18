I’ve always considered myself pretty adept at handling unwanted phone calls soliciting one thing or another. We signed up for the national ‘Do Not Call List’ list years ago, but as has been proven time and time again, these spam calling entities always seem to find a way to get around these things. Scammers have also reverted to texting, but I never respond to anyone I don’t know, nor do I ever click on anything that seems the least bit sketchy.
I deal with these phone calls in several ways. First and foremost, if it says ‘no caller ID’ or is from an area code that appears to be from Zimbabwe, that’s a no brainer. I just hit the ‘end call’ button.
Next you get the ‘iffy’ phone numbers. Like those from an area code you recognize but don’t recognize the number. When I answer those, and it turns out to be a telemarketer, I go one of two ways. First, hang up. Second, why not have a little fun and string the caller along for awhile? When it gets to the point where ‘you’ are asking the ridiculous and uncomfortable questions, and they hang up, I consider it mission accomplished. I’ll never understand the approach of getting a random call and picking up only to hear a recording. Click.
Just the other night, my phone rang and I noticed it was from the 416 area code. That’s the greater Toronto area, but it was a number I didn’t recognize. I was in a playful mood, so I answered. The man on the other end of the line, in a deep and booming ‘radio like’ voice said “Is this Jeffrey Hutcheson?”
So, right there, with the use of ‘Jeffrey’, I know it’s some kind of telemarketer.
“Yep.”
“So this is Jeffrey?”
“Yes.”
“I’m calling from American Express with an offer I think you’ll like.”
“Sorry, not interested, bye.”
End call. Simple disconnect to end the nuisance.
Then, something totally unexpected happened. I get a text, from the same number, that says “Dude, don’t hang up.”
What? Well this is new. Are telemarketers now texting you back when you hang up on them? That’s next level stuff. Not impressed. Then, another text.
“It’s a surprise guest ... was punking u.”
Wait, what? Then the phone rang again, same number, same deep voice.
“Hutchie!" "Blackie?”
Turns out my old friend and CTV colleague Rod Black, who does have a booming ‘radio voice’, was calling to check in. His approach was classic Rod. A smile on his face and mischief on his mind. I’ve known Rod for a long time and we spent a year together on Canada AM back in 2001, but as life moves on, you sometimes just lose touch. Turns out he was having lunch with former AM co-host Lisa Laflamme and she supplied him with my number. We’d both tried various numbers and emails over the years to connect with no luck. Until now. We both talked about how COVID has brought out an instinct to reconnect, and how great it was to do it. We had a great chat, arranged to get together this summer and to my great relief, found out he does not work for American Express.
