After a change in products used to disinfect Island school buses, health and safety issues appear to be resolved.
“If I do not wear a mask, I’ll get home and my throat will be sore,” said Nicole Couture who represents Island drivers through CUPE, the Canadian Union of Public Employees.
But, she added, wearing a mask while spraying seems to have remedied the issue for most drivers. Masks are provided by the employer.
The union hasn’t heard of any other concerns about the disinfectant.
Earlier in October, the Public Schools Branch changed the disinfectant product provided to bus drivers when the branch realized safety questions about the diluted chemical couldn’t be readily answered by the manufacturer.
Since then, bus drivers have been using the same disinfectant product as school custodians.
Tena Creamer, who represents school custodial staff, said her colleagues had problems with this disinfectant earlier in the year. A sediment settled at the bottom of the product containers seemed to cause the problem.
Ms Creamer said as far as she knows, this is no longer an issue for custodial staff.
Ms Couture said the reason some bus drivers would possibly have more issues than custodial staff, is because bus drivers spray the product with a pump. This means particles are sprayed into the air within the confines of the bus. She said almost no part of the bus is missed in the spray-down protocol: seats, windows, front, back, etc.
Ms Coutier said many bus drivers are over age 60 and there is a need for more.
More drivers and substitute drivers are needed to support existing staff, according to Ms Coutier. One solution would be to increase the number of people the province is training, which is currently free within the province.
Right now, she said, there is only one trainer on PEI able to train three people at a time.
