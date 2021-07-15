The DWYL Collective performed on the Montague Waterfront during the DiverseCity Festival on July 7. Matt Bridges is on drums and Max Riley on guitar.
Sid Acharya of the DWYL Collective played the keyboard during the band’s performance.
Montuno Cubano treated the audience of 50 to some Cuban music. From left are Mark Carr-Rollitt, Jorge Luis Peña Acosta and Christopher Martell. Josh Lewis photos
