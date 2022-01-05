Imagine the letdown around the world after the U20 men’s World Junior Hockey Championships were cancelled last week.
A number of games had been played before the buzzer sounded but players from various countries had tested positive for Covid sidelining their teams. Certainly not a fair competition if not all teams could compete.
However, it doesn’t dismiss the fact that the 2022 IIHF (International Ice Hockey Federation) Women’s U-18 World Championships cancelled their competition before it began. This series was set to run from January 8-15 in Sweden.
Unfortunately this was the second consecutive year the women’s event was cancelled.
The decision was allegedly based on “recent developments in the global Covid-19 epidemiological situation and the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.”
Hence all IIHF tournaments scheduled to begin in January 2022, as in the case with the women’s championships, were cancelled.
The cancellation is a travesty for the members of Canada’s women’s team and also for players from the beginner level on up who aspire to compete at this level.
Certainly the male players would be devastated but the point is they initially got the go-ahead whereas the women’s event was cancelled before a skate lace was even tightened.
The pandemic doesn’t favour male over female but it’s interesting (and disheartening) to note that more than 90% of the full members of the IIHF are male. Anyone in grade school can do the math.
The women’s worlds aren’t just a tournament. The best of the best in elite hockey rise to the top in the competition. The players have already committed scores of hours to hone their skills and have made countless sacrifices along the road to the pinnacle of sporting events. For many players it is a dream come to fruition.
The cancellation sent a clear message to the world that women’s hockey matters less than male. If the decision was based on money it’s doubly disturbing.
Here we are into the first week of 2022 and little has changed regarding prejudice in sport. It’s shameful.
As Hockey Hall of Famer and Canada’s female hockey hero Hayley Wickenheiser said, “Disappointed. Nope. OUTRAGED! These women deserve better. Yet again.”
