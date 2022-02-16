Our Space Docs say take a hike Charlotte MacAulay Charlotte MacAulay Author email Feb 16, 2022 21 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A prescription for nature. It’s no joke.Some medical professionals in four Canadian provinces, BC, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario will now be able to add a park pass to the prescriptions for nature they dole out to patients. PaRx Prescriptions, an initiative of the BC Parks Foundation, came about through a group of health care professionals who “want to improve their patients’ health by connecting them to nature.” Your doctor telling you to get outside and exercise is one thing, but add free park passes via a prescription and that just ups the incentive for patients to get out and get active.What a brilliant idea. It makes so much sense and legitimizes the doctor’s advice even more.As of the end of January there were 1,000 prescribers registered for the program. It is no secret there are ample health benefits to exercise and being able to take advantage of the country’s natural beauty while doing it is an added bonus.With two outstanding National Parks right here in PEI it sure would be good to see the program expand to PEI.In fact let’s go one step further and open all national parks up for all Canadian citizens to enjoy pass free.Perhaps the feds could take a page from the locals in that regard.PEI has an abundance of provincial and municipal parks where individuals can enjoy communing with nature and so far we haven’t had to put a toll gate at the access to any of those treasures.What would be even better? Access to all those places no matter the time of year. Plow access to parks along the shore. The beach is an awesome place to walk all seasons. 