With three Island doctors announcing they are leaving their practice in the span of a little over a week it feels like a dynamic shift is happening in PEI health care.
Let’s turn our minds to the doctors themselves for a minute.
It is unfathomable how they must be feeling. Stress, burnout or just plain frustration, it is obvious they can’t do it anymore.
Let’s not mistake that for abandonment though.
What choice would any of us have but to leave if we were unable to carry out our job to the best of our ability?
It is obvious some doctors are feeling like they are not able to do their work in a broken system.
It is hard to imagine how we can even say we still have a functioning system with so many people getting their health care needs addressed through an online service.
Don’t get me wrong. I am not against technology, but there are two red flags here.
One is the fact that not all people are tech savvy enough to communicate online, nor do they have the equipment.
Secondly, the online service the people are being directed to use is a private company.
Sure the province is footing the bill for this service. But it is a private health care service - one of many all across Canada that are set up for people to choose whether they want to wait in line for public health care or pay through the nose for instant service.
In this case we seem to be paying through the nose with our tax dollars that should be used on universal health care.
