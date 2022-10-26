Three years into the job and Dennis King is still Teflon. Nothing sticks to him. But that could change if Islanders direct their anger at the premier for government’s fumbled Fiona response.
That’s the big political question in the aftermath of the largest storm in Island history, which delivered hundreds of millions of dollars in damage and widespread public criticism from residents exasperated by government’s plodding response.
While the King administration has stumbled both before and after COVID, mistakes have yet to impact public support for the government. The first major crisis faced three years ago was Dorian, which by Fiona’s standards was a pipsqueak of a storm. The premier rolled into COVID and saw his popularity soar.
And it’s stayed at stratospheric heights ever since. All polls show Tories at well over 50 per cent support, a level of satisfaction that doesn’t just translate into a new majority mandate, but is within reach of winning all 27 seats.
But dark clouds linger that are a result of Fiona: 1 - It took four weeks to get the power back on for all residents. Government was not properly prepared and failed to learn lessons from Dorian. Communication in explaining the extent of damage and why one area got power while others waited in the dark was insufficient 2 - Thousands of Islanders were forced into a war of attrition with a bureaucratic Red Cross to obtain a measly $250 government grant to offset storm expenses like fuel for generators or spoiled food.
The trajectory of every government is basically the same. The electorate will tolerate incompetence, patronage, arrogance or ignorance until one day it won’t. It’s impossible to predict what the final trigger will be.
Longtime Nova Scotia Premier John Buchanan was viewed as Teflon until news broke that his government had spent tens of thousands of dollars buying electronic toilet seats from a well-connected Tory. It wasn’t long after in 1990 that Buchanan escaped the wrath of Nova Scotians and landed safely with a patronage appointment to the Canadian Senate.
On the face of it, toilet seats and a government’s storm response are not similar. The common denominator is public anger. Nova Scotians viewed electronic toilet seats as a crappy taxpayer investment. Islanders see the premier’s response to Fiona as bumbling and inadequate. And when the primary issue is an overly cumbersome and frustrating process to get cash in the hands of Islanders, those impacted take the delay personally.
The premier’s issue is compounded because this is the second time his government has stumbled in delivering cash to those in need. It took months to deliver inflation support cheques of up to $150.
Government’s intent in both cases was honourable - help Islanders quickly. In both cases the process utilized was flawed.
When the fall sitting of the legislature starts the first week of November expect both opposition parties to throw King’s famous political tagline - It’s About People - right back at him.
The next provincial election is not scheduled until the fall of 2023. It’s possible that King breaks his own promise and jumps early, potentially next spring. There would be criticism but likely not enough to justify not going to the polls early, if winning conditions still exist. Voters have notoriously short memories.
The fall session could be the opposition’s last opportunity to directly challenge Premier King and his record, which in many areas is spotty. Both parties want to establish themselves as a government in waiting, a level of public credibility that normally occurs when trust in government declines. Neither Greens nor Liberals are there yet.
But perceptions could be turning.
Dennis King has faced a trifecta of crises - two hurricanes and a global pandemic - the likes of which no premier in Island history has had to face. There have been few ‘normal’ days since coming to office. Voters gave King strong support during COVID because the vast majority supported public health steps necessary to keep Islanders safe.
Now the issue isn’t about broad policy, it’s about kitchen table politics - money and electricity. And if the public believes the premier failed to do all that he could to help them, King’s Teflon may begin to crack.
Paul MacNeill is Publisher of Island Press Limited. He can be contacted at paul@peicanada.com
Winner of more than 50 regional, national, international awards for commentary and investigative journalism. Founder of The Georgetown Conference on building sustainable rural communities. Featured in A Good Day’s Work. Talking head for CBC Radio and TV.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.