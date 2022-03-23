For the past four weeks, we’ve opened a window onto a harsh reality of Island life few even knew existed. Through gut-wrenching personal accounts, front-line perspective and data, we’ve gleaned one incontrovertible truth: how we deliver mental health and addiction services in this province is broken.
Through the Cracks set out to give voice to those most impacted by chasms in the system. The courage interviewees displayed in truth telling is inspiring. Islanders with no reason to trust anyone, took a chance. They want you to know the daily fight too many face just to obtain basic necessities of life - shelter, food, warmth, care.
There is now a human face to a shadow. Dots have been connected - from childhood trauma, to government systems that don’t communicate, lack of oversight of transitional housing and shelters, too few shelter beds, bureaucratic malaise, political indifference, and a justice system difficult to change.
The list literally goes on and on.
These truths have resonated with Islanders. The self-congratulatory statements of politicians and system leaders sugarcoat reality. Front-line workers are doing their best to patch gaping holes. The core issue is a lack of will to fix it.
Maybe it’s too big a challenge.
Maybe the cost is too high.
Maybe senior bureaucracy can’t be convinced to change.
Maybe unions prefer the status quo.
Maybe politicians prefer the status quo.
Maybe it’s time to stop saying why we can’t, and figure a way we can because the system fails the most vulnerable every day.
If you want to see how disjointed it has become, glance at the two-page chart created by lead Through the Cracks reporter Rachel Collier for this issue. One arm of government has no idea what another is doing. It’s not because of some master plan to create the most painful, client-unfriendly system possible - although too often that is the end result. It’s how the system has grown over decades. Often driven by political or bureaucratic whims or patronage.
The stories published were a revelation not only to ordinary Islanders, but senior members of government. Premier Dennis King now knows and he has a responsibility to do something about it - if he has the will and courage.
He can start by committing to an immediate increase in funding for front-line services. In response to this series the premier said more money is needed. Now is the time to act. PEI does not spend the minimum recommended for basics of care, falling short by more than $12 million per year. We can throw millions at any issue, but if the implementation and leadership does not include first-person voices as paid, full-partners (as opposed to just advisors), it will be more millions wasted.
Invest in shelters. PEI has the fewest beds per capita in the country. Broaden control of shelter beds to make management more reflective of society in 2022. Hold shelter operators to account when they cut services, or penny-pinch services to pad their bottom line.
Adopt technology to allow government departments and organizations to share data in a meaningful way, so clients are not forced to repeat answers to the same questions multiple times.
Look for new, more effective ways to deliver services.
Stop promoting half-solutions. The premier created the PEI Alliance for Mental Well-Being. It’s a bit of an oddity, a nonprofit that is supposed to act as a middleman in the delivery of best practices for community organizations. But it has a fatal design flaw. It will not provide front-line services. Change the mandate or it will become just another layer of bureaucracy to hide behind.
A consistent issue is the stubborn refusal of senior management, across multiple departments and agencies, to give potential solutions a fair hearing. Too many are dismissed out of hand.
We’ve had enough of nibbling around the edges. Photo ops solve nothing. Pet projects solve nothing. Every day systemic issues negatively impact lives, and in some cases - and this is not hyperbole - cost lives.
The brave Islanders who shared their stories have gifted us with a road map. Now we need to muster the same courage and demand Premier Dennis King act. Too many are still falling through the cracks.
Paul MacNeill is Publisher of Island Press Limited. He can be contacted at paul@peicanada.com
