As a teenager, I wanted nothing more than to get away from the small town in which I grew up. At 17, I headed to Boston for nursing school. I loved living in Boston. The sights, the sounds, the food, the music, the museums, the plays – all enriching, heady experiences.
A few years later, I moved to Nashville, TN and I remember thinking of it as a ‘one horse town’ because it was so much smaller than Boston. From there, I returned to the northeast and found myself landing in Manchester, NH for employment. I was bereft with living in such a small locale. How was I going to survive without all-night supermarkets? Fortunately, I lived within 15 minutes of four Walmarts.
Then, the day 9/11 happened I re-evaluated all my priorities. Suddenly, so many things that had once seemed important just didn’t hold the same value. That very day, I decided to return to PEI – the place of my birth. One thing was for sure, it was highly unlikely terrorists would ever bother with PEI. I don’t know what happened to my zeal for city living when I decided to return. What was uppermost in my mind was I wanted to be near the water. I precipitously downsized from a city with a population of about 112,000 to a village of approximately 300 permanent residents. I traded the four Walmarts, a supermarket five minutes away, a Dunkin’ Donuts on every corner, gas stations minutes away, Boston 50 minutes away, a major hospital five minutes away, etc for a lifestyle I would not trade for anything. I traded anonymity for being known. I traded invisibility for community.
One of the examples of community is our local post office. It is made friendly and warm by our postmistress, Cindy and her assistant, Rebecca. What would we do without these two wonderful women? The post office is a warm, inviting place where customer service is excellent, and we are all treated as neighbours and friends. When I first arrived back here, I put the incorrect postage on a letter. Cindy put the correct postage on it and collected the money from me the next time I was in the post office. They spoil us and we love them for it.
Just before Christmas, I sent a Christmas card to a friend, who is a single mother on social assistance and lives in a nearby town of a whole 2,000 people. I know money is always tight, so I wanted to surprise this friend by including a cheque to make Christmas a little nicer for her and her daughter.
I saw her after Christmas and was a little surprised when she didn’t say anything about my card. Finally, I asked her about it and she told me she didn’t receive it. She then asked me if I put not only her civic address, but her PO box number on the card. No, I said, I didn’t know her box number. And, If I’d called her to ask her the number, it would have spoiled the surprise. She then informed me the post office will NOT deliver any mail unless the box number is on the item. I was shocked. Surely this can’t be true! Surely there is no Canada Post employee who is so Grinchy they would prevent someone from getting a Christmas card. But indeed, she said they won’t even deliver a parcel if there’s no box number on it.
Holy small heart size. It’s a little town. It’s not 200,000 people. This is PEI, not the USA where terrorists abound.
So, I called my favourite postmistress, Cindy, and was told, indeed, the official position of Canada Post is that all mail is supposed to have a PO box on it and if it’s rural mail, it’s supposed to have a civic address on it.
I’ve been back on the Island two years but wasn’t aware of that rule. Apparently, there was lots of Christmas mail that didn’t get delivered this year because of a Grinchy Canada Post outpost on little old PEI. I still haven’t gotten the Christmas card returned. I don’t want to spend $25 or so to cancel the cheque so my friend still doesn’t have the money.
What a sad state of affairs. So, please, stop and think: would you like to be remembered for following all the rules to the very ‘letter’ or be remembered for demonstrating the true spirit of Christmas? Please, Canada Post outpost in a small town, think about being part of the community rather than alienating the community. Don’t be a Grinch.
Sincerely,
Laverne V. MacInnis,
Murray Harbour
