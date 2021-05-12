Dear Editor,
I am shocked Hon Steven Myers stood in the PEI Legislature and said a group of Island farmers have racist mentality because the farmers are opposed to the purchase of Island farm land by foreign transnational corporations.
Myers automatically assumed that was in reference to the monks and “female” monks as he called them.
Transnational corporations operate in many countries of the world so it refers to all such companies all over the world.
Being called a racist is a serious accusation. I question if Premier King along with the Tory government support Myers in his claim Island farmers are racists.
I double-dare Steven Myers to call Island farmers racists when he is sitting at the kitchen table forking food into his mouth.
Stella Shepard,
Morell
