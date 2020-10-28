Radio, TV, print media and the police are incessant in a full-out campaign to warn drivers to slow down, use caution and stop when red lights are flashing on school buses.
Still, drivers continue to put children’s lives at risk by passing the large yellow rigs illegally.
Earlier this month a female driver, from Stratford, ignored a school bus’s stop sign and red lights - while children were getting off the vehicle.
The infraction cost the 28-year-old $1,050.
Compared to the value of a child’s life the fine was minimal.
Distracted driving?
Perhaps.
Impatience?
Maybe.
Lack of driving experience: the driver held a stage 2 graduated license?
Possibly.
All are potential reasons but none are valid or explicable.
This latest incident took place at 2:50 in the afternoon on a Thursday. The time when drivers are expected to anticipate buses being on Island roads. The timetable is the same for the 10 months students are in school. It’s not new nor revised.
In 2018 the province brought in a ruling that stated failing to stop for a school bus would result in 12 demerit points, a driver’s licence would be suspended for three months and the infractor would be slapped with a $5,000 fine.
At the time then Transportation Minister Paula Biggar was quoted as saying “Drivers who ignore this law are not allowed on Island roads.”
Fines were the highest in the country and the heightened penalties were in response to an outcry from bus drivers, parents and the public after some vehicles nearly hit children getting on and off buses in previous months. Two drivers were charged and changes were made to an Albany bus stop where a girl was almost struck.
There is no room for compromise or excuses when it comes to the safety of children or anyone for that matter.
If drivers want to act irresponsibly they should get a field car where the only potential risk is to themselves and possibly wildlife.
COVID-19 is being blamed for any number of behavioral shortcomings and blunders of late but in no way is it reason for driver ineptness.
If you’re rolling on down the highway in a rig weighing in excess of two tons it’s prudent to have your wits about you - for everyone’s safety.
Heather Moore is editor of The Eastern Graphic. She can be reached at editor@peicanada.com
