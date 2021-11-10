The mere mention of the word vaccination in polite conversation can raise the hair on the back of a neck faster than a Freddie Krueger slasher movie. It’s a topic that lives in polar opposites: pro-vaxers see the world as a two-or-more jab universe. While those who don’t, loudly fear loss of freedom and infringement of the right to choose.
There is little room for grey in what we all hope is the final quarter of a global pandemic. So give Island comedian and actor, Dennis Trainor, credit for publicly discussing with CBC online his rationale for not being vaccinated. His interview is courageous. His views have cost him income and relationships with friends and family. It’s never fun to open yourself up to social media ridicule.
Some will dismiss Trainor’s logic as wonky. That’s expected, just as many consider political columnist logic wonky. Wonky is often in the eye of the beholder.
Trainor comes across as thoughtful and protective of his right to decide what does and does not go into his body. It’s possible to disagree with his interpretation of science (efficacy and safety of all vaccines is beyond repute) and still respect his personal choice. People must have the right to decide for themselves. Public health is not won with a sledgehammer - despite our frustration driven desire for just that. The reality is mandates are not as effective as many believe, perhaps only moving the needle a couple of percentage points, while causing increased friction with those being told what to do.
Just look at Quebec. It backpedaled on its desk-thumping promise that all health care workers be vaccinated. It’s easy rhetoric and tough delivery when collapse of the provincial health care system is at stake.
Trainor is one of 9,000 eligible Islanders to refuse any vaccination. Another 9,000 have a single dose. On top of this are thousands of children under 12 not yet eligible.
PEI adopted a carrot rather than stick approach. While we’ve avoided major outbreaks, the decision to not force mandatory vaccination has increased tension between the two solitudes, a reality which has become increasingly exasperated since a spat of cases were discovered at West Royalty Elementary.
Government has implemented a vaccination or test policy for those working with vulnerable populations. But Public Schools Branch wouldn’t even demand transparency from its teachers, who were allowed to voluntarily and anonymously write their status on a piece of paper and drop it in a box. It’s fair to believe the overall percentage of vaccinated teachers is high. But it is not 100% and the percentage offered publicly is not trustworthy data. There are unvaccinated teachers in classrooms today with children under 12. There are unvaccinated support staff.
Should they be allowed, even with regular testing, to be in close proximity to unvaccinated children? That’s a fair question that gets to the heart of where the two camps differ.
Both sides are guilty of failure to listen. I’ve failed this test by getting sucked into useless social media debates. There are people whose objection to vaccination is based on ignorance, not principle, health or religion. Yelling won’t make any difference. Social media is no place to convince anyone of the scientific merit and community benefit of vaccination.
When protesters show up at a cenotaph, hospital or block stairs to the legislature many view it as deeply disrespectful. It’s hard to argue against. The right to protest is foundational, but so too is common sense to do it at a time and place that is appropriate.
When the public schools branch allows non-vaccinated teachers in a classroom, but demands parents be vaccinated to attend parent/teacher interviews, it is an unacceptable double-standard that fuels objections from those promoting personal choice. It’s hard to argue with.
Some were angry with CBC for giving Dennis Trainor a forum. What they are missing is his recognition that choice comes with consequence. He knows he can not go to a restaurant, or participate in a comedy show or acting gig.
The cost of personal freedom is not absolute. There are consequences such as loss of movement and choice. The fact many glibly want to have their cake and eat it too is the cause for much of the public’s frustration.
Beating Covid demands continuation of good public health policy - masking, hand washing and testing - combined with communication that is respectful and factual. Done effectively it is possible to increase the overall vaccination rate - including soon among children - and minimize potential spread to the immunocompromised and others at high risk.
Done right, maybe we can even tamp down the anger and frustration on both sides.
Paul MacNeill is Publisher of Island Press Limited. He can be contacted at paul@peicanada.com
(1) The notably dated Freddy Krueger reference has a typo.
(2) Paul notes that Trainor's choice has consequences for him, but it also has consequences for others. e.g. It gives legitimacy to "do my own research/wade through the info" (Would Trainor do his own research on ER-medicine if he were, heaven forbid, in a serious car accident?). It might encourage a parent to pause on a vaccine for children (when available). In the aggregate, it adds stress to the health-care system, affecting those who need treatment.
Tomorrow is Remembrance Day, a time to honour those who sacrificed for the greater good. Some died in the trenches in Europe, yet we have people who protest masks and modern medicine. We will never be called "the Greatest Generation" and Trainor is Exhibit A.
Trainor is also judged by the company he keeps: the anti-vaxers who recently confronted the Premier on the steps of the legislature were neither respectful nor courteous. He has chosen his tribe: there are consequences.
