On Friday, October 23rd at 4:01 pm the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission hand-delivered its long delayed report into the purchase of 2,200-acre Brendel Farms by an Irving-related corporation using a process that sidestepped mandatory government approval.
The Lands Protection Act is a defining piece of Island legislation, setting limits on the amount of land individuals and corporations can own and control. Many believe corporations are making a mockery of the 3,000 acre limit. Dennis King was elected on a promise to modernize the 40-year-old LPA to ensure both its spirit and intent are met, including enforcing land limits on associated corporations.
The King government is learning that making a promise is far easier than keeping it.
When The Guardian first reported details of the sale 15 months ago, Justice Minister Bloyce Thompson immediately asked IRAC to conduct a review. Few believed it would take this long to conclude a clear violation of the act had occurred.
In March 2019 the former MacLauchlan government cited LPA limits as rationale for rejecting an effort to purchase Brendel Farms by a corporation with several Irving family members as directors. Months later Mary Jean Irving’s daughter Rebecca used a share purchase agreement to buy the farm. The business shares a mailing address with Master Packaging, owned by Mary Jean Irving, and JD Irving Ltd.
The transaction was never brought to Executive Council, which an Irving lawyer credits to a loophole in legislation; IRAC concludes it is a violation of law, and found probable grounds two individuals and one corporation violated land ownership limits. They have been given 120 days to divest of property in excess of LPA limits.
This a vital test of will for the King government. If the divestiture effort falters, the Lands Protection Act will be seen as an unenforceable paper tiger. Government cannot afford to lose or be seen as weak.
Minister Thompson is clearly frustrated. Several weeks ago he took the unprecedented step of publicly scolding IRAC’s tardiness, which a year ago promised a report within 60 days.
Frustration runs even deeper when it comes to public transparency. Thompson wants to release the report, but don’t hold your breath it will happen any time soon.
IRAC delivered its findings as a report to the minister, rather than a document generated specifically for the arm’s-length, quasi-judicial body. The difference is significant. Because it is a ministerial document it must first be vetted through the broken Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act - a cumbersome, time-consuming impediment to transparency - before it can be released.
Had the Brendel Farm sale followed the letter of the law, the transaction would be made public as a matter of routine government transparency. We would know the buyer. We could check who shareholders are. That didn’t happen. IRAC tells us it violates the Lands Protection Act, yet the names of individuals and a corporation are secret pending a FOIPP review. It runs counter to the notion of an open court system, which is accessible whether charged with a traffic offence or major felony. It’s ironic those that did an end run around the Lands Protection Act are now benefitting from a level of privacy not afforded anyone in the public judicial system.
The winners are lawyers. If the Irving clan decides to fight forced divestiture, the potency of PEI’s Lands Protection Act could ultimately be decided by the Supreme Court of Canada. This will require lawyers for IRAC, the province, and Irvings, keeping them all busy for years.
If there are parties who believe they are wrongly named in the IRAC report, it could spur a legal tangle ultimately decided by the PEI Supreme Court. Even if this is not the case, the FOIPP commissioner never makes decisions quickly. With lawyers ready to pounce on all sides, this will not be an exception.
The loser in all of this are Island taxpayers. We deserve transparency but watch as IRAC operates on its own schedule and agenda. We deserve leadership for credible enforcement of LPA but are held hostage by the silo of privacy legislation. We demand action, but watch as lawyers play spin the bottle with our dollars. It is imperative the King government keep its election promise. It will require resilience, determination and likely a very large legal bill. But if accountability is brought to the issue of land ownership in this province, the inevitable wait will be worth it.
Paul MacNeill is Publisher of Island Press Limited. He can be contacted at paul@peicanada.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.