“Racism is not solved by pointing fingers ... Let us open our hands, and hearts and be the change,” Gordon McNeilly MLA Charlottetown-West Royalty.
A wise statement indeed.
Still, if we don’t point out racism, how will those who fling racial slurs know it isn’t something they should be participating in?
Now I am not naive enough to think most people who participate in racist acts don’t know what they are doing. Of course they do. It is 2021- long past the time someone can plead ignorance when saying something derogatory to, or about, another human being.
But left unchecked many people will continue to say and do things that are unacceptable.
So what is the solution?
In extreme cases there are laws against hate speech. And it is the job of governments to dig down deep and get rid of systematic racism.
Perhaps what Mr McNeilly is suggesting is that we as individuals take on the job of quashing racism on the societal level.
If someone says something that is not acceptable tell them. Don’t laugh along with them and let it slide; don’t think ‘oh well that person is never going to change’.
Tell them their words are hurtful. And if they come back with what is increasingly used as an excuse - people get offended by the least little thing these days - tell them what they are saying has always been offensive. The difference is now people have the strength to speak up and say enough is enough.
