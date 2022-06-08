Editorial Don’t look for eggs after the hen is boiled Heather Moore Heather Moore Author email Jun 8, 2022 18 hrs ago 3 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Misconception: all owners of seasonal property on PEI are wealthy.Nothing could be further from the truth and to lump them as one is a sweeping generalization.Remember that some of these folks are former Islanders looking to ‘return home’ after retiring from jobs out of province. Others in the absence of Island roots choose to invest in property here in the hopes of some day relocating to a more tranquil lifestyle.In April 2021 as many as 15 per cent of PEI’s property owners were seasonal. That equals close to $21 million in property tax collected from this sector.So, why increase the tax burden on them when this province is in desperate need of revenue?In March the town of Three Rivers raised property taxes for non-residents - double what permanent residents pay.The increase comes under the guise of making up for a shortfall in finances. “A viable decision,” Mayor Ed MacAulay said.Those hammered with the hefty tax increase don’t have a vote on any matters where their property is situated. Nor do they have input into how the funds are spent.How does this make sense? Time will tell but this summer could be draining for folks making the trek home on holidays. Inflated prices stand to be shocking for first-time visitors as well.Property owners or not, everyone is faced with appalling high fuel prices that change faster and colder than the north wind of late.The cost of food whether eat-in or take-out will surely take a bite out of holiday savings. And entertainment?While plans for those property owners who spend summers here or just a couple of weeks may not be affected this year the scenario could be quite different into the future.PEI is in a housing crisis and some visiting property owners rent out cottages, homes, etc, while they are absent. This obviously isn’t taken into account at tax time. The timing of tax increases, both by the province and Three Rivers is short-sighted and compromises present day and future investment in our Island.Realizing this error years down the road will be like looking for eggs after the hen is in the stew pot.Heather Moore is editor of The Eastern Graphic. She can be reached at editor@peicanada.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Rivers Pei Economics Finance Commerce Tax Investment Heather Moore Ed Macaulay Property Owner Heather Moore Author email Follow Heather Moore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (3) comments Leviticus Jun 8, 2022 6:08am Islanders indulge in a collective delusion that they are kind and welcoming to strangers. Welcoming, yes, if they can pay islanders the PNP bribe to get in. So welcoming that you never see a dark-skinned face or someone with a 'foreign' accent working in the provincial liquor stores or even in Access PEI, much less in any governmental body on the isIand. And so kind that someone like Mayor MacSpend wouldn't think twice about raising the taxes of non-resident property owners - people who pay taxes without having any say about it. That isn't very kind and it isn't democratic - but then Mayor MacSpend doesn't understand the concept of democracy too well, as he has shown over the years. Borrowing the metaphor of poultry in this editorial comment, people like the Mayor are like most islanders with regards to anyone 'from away' - pluck 'em, stuff 'em and roast 'em. Report Add Reply Jen H Jun 8, 2022 10:27am Heather, you are spot-on.The majority of PEI Seasonal Residents were actually born on the island or have family here. Those who chose to purchase for other reasons have deep ties to the island - many have been coming for close to 20 years. A third intend to retire here. We are your family and friends.A study done for Tourism PEI in 2011 demonstrated the significant positive financial impact on the island. Through their own spending and the friends and family who come to visit, roughly $100 million (in today's dollars) are spent every year. Unfortunately, this statistic can reinforce that all seasonals are "wealthy" - but it's more a measure of the many months they spend on the island and the numbers of visitors who come to visit them.Seasonals are often blamed as a contributor to the PEI housing crisis, and the taxes are justified as a way to offset this. Yet ~60% of their homes are cottages, not suitable for year-round living. Seasonals are often blamed as a contributor to the PEI housing crisis, and the taxes are justified as a way to offset this. Yet ~60% of their homes are cottages, not suitable for year-round living. Fewer than 5% rent out their PEI homes.Creating dual tax structures, like Three Rivers did, is short sighed and unfair. As you say, there is no vote, no say in how the money is used, and this group by nature of their residency status use municipal services for less than half the year. Report Add Reply rdvincent Jun 8, 2022 11:09am Thank you so much for your comments, Heather. Like most seasonal residents, I love the Island and I am happy to pay to support the community. But when Three Rivers singles me out by doubling my local taxes, giving me no say in the matter, it does seem pretty unfair. Report Add Reply Welcome to the discussion. ArticlesLobster prices remain low as fuel and bait cost soarFive Minute InterviewUkrainian family receives warm welcomeDon't look for eggs after the hen is boiledAccolades pour in for devoted Souris teacherHeather Dawn MacRaeCan Tories pivot if Trudeau departs?
