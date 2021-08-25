Can we hug?
After 565 days I wasn’t saying no.
Lindsay got the first one, the others quickly followed.
Our summer of family continued last Friday with the arrival of my daughter Lindsay from Ontario with her partner Jeff and two of my grandkids, Spencer who is 12 and Charlotte who is 8. Lindsay, Jeff and Spencer are all fully vaccinated, and I will be pretty happy when I can write about a family member paying a visit without having to qualify they are fully vaccinated, just to keep the nay-sayers at bay.
They’re only staying a week and the plan is to pack as much as they can into every day they’re here, and so far so good. On Friday, our friends from Ontario, whom I wrote about last week, were getting ready to head home, and they wound up their stay by hosting a PEI experience few get to have. We were all invited out to their new oceanfront property near Cardigan, so less than three hours after stepping off a plane, Lindsay and the gang were enjoying lobsters rolls, fresh oysters, live music and a catered dinner, under a tent, on white tablecloths, served with a backdrop of a fishing harbour, sand dunes, beach and red cliffs on one of the calmest, nicest days of the year. It was one of the most ‘PEI’ things I’ve ever done. Oh, and beverages were also served, a good number of them.
I think this is where Lindsay and Jeff’s problem the next day originated.
After getting up at 5 am the day before, flying from Toronto to PEI, then immediately heading Cardigan way for beaching and the aforementioned dinner experience, Lindsay and family were right back at it on Saturday. They left our place early and headed back to our friend’s property near Cardigan to enjoy the beach. After a couple of hours, they were headed to Twin Shores camping area near Darnley where Jeff’s parents, and a group of their friends, had arrived to also spend a few days on the Island.
In the early afternoon, Lindsay texted to say they had just finished a great lobster lunch in Souris, and were now headed to Twin Shores. Souris? They’re in Souris? I wondered why on earth you would drive from the Cardigan area to the Darnley area through Souris, but hey, I knew they wanted to explore the Island, so, why not? I guess.
Later I got a text saying they had unexpectedly met up with my stepdaughter Hillary who was at the beach at Covehead. Lindsay and the gang were stopping for ice cream and Hillary recognized them right away and banged on their car window as they drove in. It was the first time they had seen each other since Christmas of 2019. Small, small province we’ve got here, but one that makes for great reunions.
From Covehead it was on to Twin Shores to meet up with Jeff’s parents, just as night was falling. Lindsay and Jeff came equipped with oysters to share, and their Island reunion quickly turned into a night of conversation and oysters, along with the other seafood Jeff’s parents supplied. The PEI ‘experience’, while just on day-two, was blasting forward at full steam.
Finally, around 11 pm, and after driving almost 275 kilometres from Charlottetown to Cardigan, to Souris, to Covehead, to Twin Shores and back to Charlottetown, two tired grandkids, Lindsay and Jeff arrived back at our place. Since I’m somewhat of a curious fellow, I had to ask. Why go all that way, out of your way, to Souris for lunch? Was it for the lobster roll?
No, Lindsay replied, one of the PEI people at the party the night before told her Souris was right on the way to Darnley and they should stop there for lunch, so that’s what they did. Happily, it didn’t take them long after lunch to realize they were going the wrong way. So a lifelong resident of PEI who shall remain nameless, told her Souris is ‘right on the way’ when driving from Cardigan to Twin Shores.
Remember my previous line about beverages being served at dinner? Clearly, one person, from PEI, had at least one too many.
