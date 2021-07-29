Donnie Munro was riding in style sitting in the passenger seat of his 1953 Ford Customline 4-door sedan during the antique car show at Gillis Lodge a couple of weeks ago. Mr Munro is originally from Commercial Cross and has been a resident of the lodge for about a year. He was joined by son William in the parade of fancy rigs with other members of the Antique Car Club. He had a grand time catching up with members and going for a drive on a beautiful Sunday afternoon. Christina Linton photo
Back in 1983 Donnie Munro and that very same Ford Customline won honours at the ‘83 World Car Show held in Charlottetown. Mr Munro was employed as parts manager at the now defunct McGowan Motors in Montague for 40 years. He was often seen driving his shiny green automobile in parades and car shows and even weddings around the Island. This photo was published in The Graphic 38 years ago. Scrap book Graphic photo from Mr Munro
