In the 1960s and into the early 70s someone with a semblance of power decided to introduce a dress code of sorts to Montague High students.
It was decreed no ball caps would be worn in classrooms and ripped jeans would not be tolerated.
Yes, today’s youth have those students for today’s fashion culture of shredded, stringy and well-worn blue jeans. The only difference was back in the day a pair of those jeans might cost $20 whereas the up-to-date price tag would likely show $100-plus.
Times have changed but the motive that fuels such silly rules unfortunately carries on.
Intellect isn’t established by a person’s appearance. Likewise it’s impossible to define an athlete’s prowess by the choice to ditch skimpy bikini bottoms to more appropriate shorts for the ladies.
Most recently the Norwegian women’s beach handball team was fined about $2,218 for wearing shorts instead of bikini bottoms at the European Beach Handball Championships. It’s interesting to note the men are permitted to wear shorts.
The news report made headlines around the globe and so it should - for obvious reasons.
For interest’s sake the team is appealing the ruling.
As an elementary school student in Moncton a teacher came into my classroom one day to announce a policy that required all females to wear dresses or skirts.
For those who have ever lived in the Hub City you know how frigid winters can be there, never mind the fact it’s smack dab in the centre of the snow belt.
The policy became reality but with an exception. Long pants could be worn under the female’s attire.
It doesn’t take a genius to determine that in any one of these examples an authoritarian somewhere was on a power trip following a road map personally designed to inflate their own ego.
Double standards repeatedly creep into society whether it is attire for the Olympics or street wear. Some catch us by surprise, others are regrettably anticipated.
For example we can pretty much depend that a Hudson’s Bay tag will be attached to Canada’s red and white Olympic attire. (This company is now US owned).
But who, pray tell designed that questionable ‘Unisex Replica Closing Ceremony Trucker Jacket’ emblazoned with Olympic-related graffiti and Canada patches? The curious can check out Team Canada Olympics Attire on Google.
Some day we may look back on that one and ask what and why?
By the way I’m cheering for the Norwegian team in the hopes they get their money back. That would be the best example of equality ever.
