Some residents of Douses Road on the edge of Montague are receiving bills for water and sewer despite not being hooked onto the municipal system.
According to the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission, there is an initial charge to the homeowner for connecting the water and sewer line to their household.
Janeise Perrot said she and her husband Richard have been billed going back to September, but only received a letter notifying them of the bills within the last month.
It’s a quarterly bill in installments of $200 each, she said. The Perrots have their own well and septic system.
Ms Perrot said the bill for services not being used puts more pressure on seniors like themselves who are struggling financially. It also concerns her they were in arrears for several months without being notified.
“Most people on Douses Road who we spoke to are very upset,” she said.
“Most are seniors on a pension and I know my husband (pays for) a lot of heart medication.”
Three Rivers Deputy Mayor Debbie Johnston, chair of the Montague Water and Sewer Corporation, said residents are being charged because the service runs past their property.
Homeowners can hook up to the town’s system if their well or septic system fails.
“This would be a godsend to them (in that case),” she said. “If you needed $10,000 to replace your septic system, you wouldn’t have to spend that, you’d have this to fall back on.”
Ms Johnston said IRAC allows the practice of billing people who aren’t hooked up and the same has been done in Georgetown for years.
“If services run by your lot in Georgetown, you pay the charge. We’re trying to make the whole area on the same level and we’re also trying to make a sustainable system as well.”
Ms Johnston said the cost of water and sewer for municipalities is “phenomenal” and IRAC allows this billing practice “so towns can afford water and sewer systems.”
The chair said she understands the reason some residents are upset.
“I sympathize with the people because it’s something that was unexpected.”
Richard Perrot was one of two people to address Three Rivers council at its January committee of council meeting.
“I don’t know where you get off thinking you can send out bills,” he said, making the point that seniors are barely surviving as it is.
Ms Perrot said they have owned their house for 21 years and she’s worried about being driven out due to additional costs like the water and sewer bill.
“I realize we’ve got to pay taxes and that’s not a problem, but to pay taxes for water and sewer, that’s going a little beyond. When seniors don’t have the money, how can they spend it on groceries to support the local community? How can they patronize businesses?”
Another Douses Road resident Vonda Loane spoke against the charge at the meeting as well. She too is being billed but isn’t hooked onto the town’s system.
If the bills keep up, “I’m going to have to sell my home,” Ms Loane said.
