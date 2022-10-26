Sarah Doyle says she would bring a background in finance and a fresh, younger voice to the Three Rivers council table.
She is running in Ward 2, Montague, after several residents approached her in the past to gauge her interest.
“There’s a need for younger people on council, people with different ideas and vision who are willing to take on and opportunities to help grow Three Rivers.”
As a chartered professional account, she was previously the lead auditor for Montague, Brudenell and Lower Montague before amalgamation and now chairs the town’s economic development committee. She is also senior operations officer for Abegweit First Nation.
She has also been treasurer for the Eastern Eagles and Montague ringette.
“I do have the familiarity with the town and its finances,” she said.
The town has done a good job “slow-walking” the process of bringing communities together and has come a long way since 2018, she said, but now it has to focus on long-term economic development and recreational services.
More planning is needed to attract businesses and encourage their personnel to live in Three Rivers, she added.
Her biggest priority for Montague is to grow Main Street “back to what it used to be,” saying there is a limitation of commercial space and a lot of businesses have come and gone.
Other concerns include identifying and replacing aging infrastructure and finding renewable energy opportunities to bring in revenue.
