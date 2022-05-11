After several weeks of hikes in the price of gas and diesel some eastern PEI companies have had to adjust their own prices to keep up.
Keith Nabuurs of Kan Cut, a full service lawn care company based in Cardigan, says customers have been understanding when it comes to paying more for the service this year.
“The price of gas right now is at least 50 cents higher than it was last summer,” Mr Nabuurs said, explaining when he contacted clients recently with the news for the most part they are taking it in stride.
Mr Nabuurs has been in the business for the past 14 years and has never had to increase prices in all that time.
This year it isn’t only the extra expense for gas that has caused the issue.
Mr Nabuurs has also brought wages up a bit so staff are better able to cope with the rising prices in every facet of today's economy.
“I am a little nervous about the coming year. I hope my increase is enough to cover the price of gas,” he said.
Mr Nabuurs said prior to hiring staff about four years ago the only expense he had was gas for the mower, but that is no longer the case.
“After wages truck fuel is my biggest expense,” he said.
Ryan MacDonald of Ryan’s Lawn Seeding and Grass Cutting in Morell is also feeling the pinch.
"I’m losing work because my overhead is so high,” said Mr MacDonald who also does excavation work.
He was able to stockpile some fuel before the prices went up a couple of weeks ago, but still the upcoming season holds a lot of unknowns.
“‘I’ve had to up my prices 20 per cent on most of my yards and most of my work for lawn seeding and excavation the price has gone up 10 to 20 per cent."
Mr MacDonald has no doubt some customers could opt to put a landscaping project off in the hopes prices will stabilize.
He pointed to the fact that it takes a lot of fuel to run trucks all day when you are hauling loads of fill.
For Dylan MacIsaac of MacIsaac Lawncare in Vernon River the story is much the same.
“Well, obviously the price of our fuel has gone up so unfortunately that is passed onto the customer.” Mr MacIsaac said.
Like Mr Nabuurs, Mr MacIsaac said the changes are also affecting staff.
“Not only is it putting our costs up, but for guys working for us it is putting their everyday cost up. Of course they are looking for more money and you have to try to accommodate that too,” he added.
Mr MacIsaac has been in business for a decade and operating costs have gone up over time, but he said he has never had to deal with anything like last week when the price of diesel increased 40 cents in three days.
“What is getting to me now is stuff you priced a month ago when fuel was 1.75 and you knew it was a job you weren’t going to do until May or June - what do you do?”
“I try and hold my price as best I can and try to honour those folks, but at the end of the day it is tough to do.”
Even so he said the phone has been busy.
“I’ve had more phone calls from people looking for me to cut their grass than I have had from people cancelling,” he added.
