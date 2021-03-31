The first steps required to dredge the marina side of the Montague River are underway, and some boaters say it’s badly needed.
Sailboat owner Melbourne Campbell says some areas are inaccessible and hundreds of feet of docking can’t be used.
“I’ve lifted the boat out with mud on the keel. It doesn’t hurt them, but there should be lots of water,” he said. “The whole thing should be dredged.”
He said some docks toward the bridge can’t be used due to the lack of water depth, and east of the slip there’s an area where the dock itself sits on the mud at low tide.
Dorothy MacDonald, manager of community services for Three Rivers, said work began last week to survey the marina riverbed to determine how much dredging is required and where.
The full scope of the project will be determined once the riverbed mapping, soil quality testing and consultation with First Nations are completed, with a likely fall timeline.
The goal is to increase the depth of the river to a draft of five or six feet at low tide for sailboats. It’s currently down to three feet in some areas, which makes it challenging to navigate.
Dredging the river would allow for larger pleasure crafts and more berths, which are in high demand.
The marina was partially dredged in 2016 with an excavator from shore, but Mr Campbell said that wasn’t enough. The method of dredging will be decided when more information is available, Ms MacDonald said.
Next, a geotechnical survey is needed to sample the soil and determine the depth of drilling to install piles for the docks.
“A lot of the piles the docks are secured to have quite a lean to them. They’re attached to something, but not as solid,” Ms MacDonald said.
Soil testing will determine riverbed material and whether special attention will be required to remove it. She noted there was an Irving tank farm in the area for years so environmental considerations are important.
Waterfront improvement funding will be used for the project so there is a duty to consult with First Nations, in this case L’nuey, which defends the constitutional rights of Mi’kmaq Islanders. That won’t happen until all the data is collected.
“The reason for that is many layers,” Ms MacDonald said. “We need to be looking at the environment. Let’s say some artifact was unearthed, we need to be aware that has value to someone else.”
The time and money required for the project won’t be clear until the town knows how much material will be removed.
Several businesses operate in the marina area. Louise Verleun, owner of the Station Cafe, supports dredging as long as it’s not done in the spring or summer.
“In May it would interfere with lobster fishers and the pleasure boats. June, July and August are my top months and especially now with COVID, I need all the people around that I can have. If it’s just for a few days, it wouldn’t bother me.”
Ms Verleun said this will be her 16th year running the cafe. She delayed opening until late June last year and will be doing the same this summer amid pandemic uncertainty. She said business was down about 60 per cent in 2020 compared to other years.
The town assures the dredging would not be done in tourist season.
Once the marina is dredged and the piles are installed, more dock fingers will be added in the direction of Brudenell, near the hotel, to accommodate larger craft.
The project is part of $1.05 million allotted in the 2021-22 Three Rivers budget for marina and waterfront improvements.
