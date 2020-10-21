Dedicated to Heather and Michele ... And the families and victims of impaired driving everywhere.
We know their names. We know exactly what we were doing and where we were when we heard the news. Details lingering in a long-ago memory, as clear as yesterday. One of those seismic events in our life. Most, I suspect, have come to know them in death. Come to know Heather and Michele Mackenzie cut down before their life began. By a drunk driver. Coming out of Souris on Sunday, at dusk, on July 16, 1978. With anglers fishing and the ferry docking and people at supper and life happening. Until it wasn’t.
Two branches that stopped growing. A small community in tatters. A family cut in half. Left with memories of what could have been. And parents obliged to identify. To explain to young siblings that they will not be coming home. Two empty chairs at the dinner table and a family never again whole. And the depression and the sadness and the numbness in the aftermath and those moments when you’re unable to grasp your breath because your heart has been ripped out.
“This is something that I’m very passionate about. However, I don’t know how to change that driver behaviour, and I wish I did.” Spoken by RCMP Chief Supt Jennifer Ebert to the standing committee on health and social development about the alarming increase in impaired driving on the Island. A moment of honesty and of integrity.
Cultural changes, it must be said, do take time, take generations. Time, we do not have.
“People drive when they have been drinking because they have not been confronted. When they are not challenged, the person who is drunk takes to the wheel. Alcohol impacts their sense of judgement; it is up to those who are sober to tell them not to drive.” (http://dealingwithdui.com/Why-do-people-drink-and-drive.php)
“Another reason for drinking and driving is that the person feels he or she can get away with driving while drunk. An average drunk driver has driven 80 times before first arrest. He or she does not believe they will be caught or cause an accident.” (http://dealingwithdui.com/Why-do-people-drink-and-drive.php)
Our memories survive. Of Heather and Michele bound in tragedy. Their souls wandering with the souls of those ancient shipwrecks in the Gulf with their ancient timbers sunk deep into the ocean floor, stretching for the heavens, holding fast against the tide. And anchoring the Island to solid ground. And anchoring a solid unwavering demand, for those of the living, for those of the suffering, that drinking and driving must end. Must end immediately. For them. In Memory.
CD MacDonald,
Annandale, Little Pond, Howe Bay
