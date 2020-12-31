Although bars have been closed and most Christmas parties cancelled, drinking and driving remains a major issue in the province and one local taxi company owner has seen enough.
Linda Lannigan, who owns Dixon’s Taxi in Souris and Montague with her husband Dennis, said people need to think of the potential consequences before they get behind the wheel. They could kill or injure someone’s parent or child, she said.
“Leave the car where it is. It’s not worth it. Too many lives have been lost,” Ms Lannigan said. “There’s no excuse. There’s enough people around who can take you home.”
Ms Lannigan said the taxi company is occasionally unreachable by phone when taking fares to areas with poor cell phone reception, but all people have to do is wait and try again.
“I can’t understand it. They don’t have to (drive). We are available. All they have to do is keep trying us. They’re going to get us sooner or later.”
She added a big reason some people choose to drink and drive is so they have their vehicle in the morning, but it’s not a big deal to call a taxi or friend to bring them to it.
“Don’t get behind the wheel. Call us.”
Ms Lannigan said there are some people in the Montague area “playing taxi” and she doesn’t want to drive people who’ve used those services because she doesn’t know if they’re following the COVID-19 guidelines, such as cleaning.
Still, the company is struggling to stay afloat with a lack of business.
“We’re down. We’re down a lot. We have hardly anybody going anywhere,” she said. “With this going on, people aren’t leaving their house, they’re not going anywhere.”
It’s not just the lack of activities involving alcohol, but things like doctor’s appointments and therapy being postponed, she said.
“This year has been the worst I’ve ever had because there’s no Christmas parties, there’s nothing. Halloween used to be my biggest money-maker.”
Meanwhile Clarence LeMoine, owner of Montague Taxi, said the pandemic hasn’t had an enormous impact, in part because he still does a lot of runs to and from the hospital and drug stores to deliver things like prescriptions and grocery orders.
Still, some types of fares have disappeared.
“I haven’t taken anybody to a Christmas party yet this year and here we are (in late December),” Mr LeMoine said.
He also hasn’t done any airport fares since March 8.
“I got three calls (for fares from Charlottetown Airport) but I refused them. Charlottetown taxis weren’t touching it, so I figured there must have been a reason.”
