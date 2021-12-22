The behaviour of a few Islanders who showed up at Dr Heather Morrison’s residence earlier this month was despicable.
It makes you wonder if these are the same people who protested at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital earlier this year. Both are absolutely unacceptable places to stage a protest.
As of this writing, Charlottetown police were considering criminal harassment charges and I dearly hope they follow through.
The pandemic has been taxing enough on Dr Morrison without having reprobates at her front door harassing her and her young family.
A picture of the protest showed at least one of those all-too-popular signs telling PM Justin Trudeau to go fornicate himself.
On Twitter, I wondered why someone would bring an anti-Trudeau sign to the home of PEI’s Chief Public Health Officer. I was told Dr Morrison is merely a “pawn” getting her marching orders from the PM.
To that I can only say give your head a shake.
I have yet to see a single plausible explanation for the supposed global conspiracy these folks think is happening under the guise of a deadly virus.
Dr Morrison has done a tremendous job keeping our Island as shielded as possible from the brunt of Covid. The policies have not always been perfect but we have made out extremely well compared with other jurisdictions.
Hopefully charges are pending and hopefully that will discourage the hardliners from further behaviour like this, which is so far beyond the pale. It cannot be tolerated.
