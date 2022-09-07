The vast majority of people convicted of impaired driving go to jail, and the fines are enormous by most people’s standards, especially in these difficult economic times. A conviction also means a guaranteed driving prohibition of at least a year.
In Georgetown Provincial Court, nine people on the August 25 docket alone faced charges of driving while impaired and/or refusing a breathalyzer.
That included one man who was caught driving drunk twice in the same day, and others who chose to drive despite being nearly three or four times the legal limit.
Alcoholism is an addiction that proves extremely hard to quit for many, and liquor is a contributing factor to many other types of crimes that come before the court.
But addiction cannot be blamed for choosing to get behind the wheel.
As PEI’s population continues to grow, there is more traffic on the road and thus a greater chance of drunk drivers causing an accident or killing someone.
But the fines - expect to write a $2,600 cheque if you’re double the limit or more - and other deterrents simply aren’t working.
In fact, when Sergeant Leanne Butler retired from the RCMP after 34 years, she said it hadn’t gotten any better in that time.
Experts say the key is not in heavier punishments but making drivers feel certain if they drive drunk, they will be caught.
But how do you do that? A police cruiser every 5 km, every day? Police already rely on tips from the public for a significant portion of drunk driving arrests.
It appears this shameful part of our cultural fabric won’t improve any time soon.
