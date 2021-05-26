The Kings County Baseball League was a complete washout over the weekend with weather only fine if you were a duck.
The league did manage to get a couple of games completed last Wednesday.
The Alley Stratford Athletics improved their record to 2-0 with a hard-fought victory over the Morell Chevies 3-2 in a game that took eight innings to complete. It was the first meeting of the two teams since last year’s finals. Tyler Taylor pitched the last four innings to earn the victory for the A’s. Nate Roman pitched four strong innings as the starter. Jacob Smith continued his timely hitting for Stratford hitting in his third RBI of the season. Ben MacDougall pitched the entire eight innings despite absorbing the loss. Dylan McKenna hit the league’s first home run knocking in both Chevies’ runs with a two-run shot. Morell dropped to 1-1.
The Cardigan Clippers opened their season on a winning note with a 10-0 victory over the Charlottetown Jays. Cardigan started rookie Nolan Hicken against three-time league MVP Stephen Birt. Hicken tossed shut-out ball in his debut while Birt showed flashes of his heyday. Dean Carrol picked up the victory. Kevin MacLeod had three hits and two RBIs. The Clippers are 1-0 to start the season.
The Northside Brewers and the Peakes Bombers had the week off. The Bombers and Northside both have records of 0-1.
Future games - If the weather co-operates we should have plenty of ball this week. On Wednesday evening there is a pair of 6:30 games. The Cardigan Clippers will travel to the Church Field in Morell to play the Northside Brewers while Stratford will take their 2-0 record to Memorial Field to battle the Charlottetown Jays.
Stratford is back at Memorial Field on Friday evening for a doubleheader with the PEI Youth Selects. Game one starts at 6:30 pm followed by game two scheduled to go at approximately 8:30 pm.
This Sunday also has a pair of games. Both start at 2 pm. Stratford will play their home opener at MacNeill Field where the Cardigan Clippers will provide the opposition. At the Church Field in Morell, the Chevies and Brewers square off in a battle of the north.
Domino’s Pizza Player of the Week - The first recipient of free pizza goes to Brady Arsenault of the Alley Stratford Athletics. Arsenault pitched a two-hitter in the team’s first game. He also struck out 10 batters.
