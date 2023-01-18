Montague residents have packed the Three Rivers council chambers for its last two meetings to speak out against tree removal on 55 acres off Queens Road for a large future housing development.
It’s good news for any municipality when its citizens are engaged and passionate enough to state their case.
Council agreed to ask for a legal interpretation as to whether this project is a development that should require a permit. Central to this debate is whether tree-cutting constitutes “removing vegetation from the land.”
Regardless of the final outcome in this case, the town owes it to its residents to be proactive and look into the matter.
Communities across the Island need a greater supply of housing. But is something of this magnitude, with around 200 homes in a central location, appropriate?
Is high-end housing described by the company as unaffordable for most Islanders the kind of supply we need, as opposed to affordable options?
Three Rivers has often leaned on the province for its direction, from the structure of new bylaws to raising property taxes on non-residents and taking its definition of development in the incoming bylaw from the provincial planning act.
But should municipalities be taking their lead from the province, in a post-Fiona age where climate change is a major concern and after the Point Deroche debacle was allowed to proceed?
There is nothing stopping environmentally conscious municipalities from going their own way. Just look at the RM of Eastern Kings’ proposal to ban wind farms east of Elmira.
This will not be the last controversial project that creates questions on what the rules are or should be. For Three Rivers, it is worth looking into.
