Governments can always find a reason to be bland. They fear the wrath of voters. They willingly allow the bureaucracy to say ‘we can’t do that’ and thus dictate public policy. They are afraid of failure.
More often than not, the political bland calculation trumps societal best interest.
But when forced into a corner, change is possible. COVID showed that when pressed, fearless innovation is possible.
PEI’s health care system needs a heaping dose of courageous thinking. Health PEI CEO Dr Michael Gardam said last week - after a highly questionable gag order during the provincial election - that the PEI system is showing the first signs of collapse, with Prince County Hospital at the epicentre due to a critical shortage of internal medicine specialists and anesthesiologists.
The gag order meant that the same day clinic in Evangeline was closed all of March, but the public was never told. The day after the election, it was announced the clinic will be closed all of April. CBC reported this release was supposed to go out March 31st but was withheld by the clerk of executive council.
If it looks like political meddling, smells like political meddling, and acts like political meddling, it likely is.
Everything about the PC election campaign was safe. The election date aimed to take advantage of a weak opposition and ensure maximum support - called the day after the Canada Games ended - without giving Islanders benefit of a Throne Speech or budget to identify PC priorities.
Tories made a slew of health care promises, all of which were aimed at diverting attention from core issues government chooses to ignore. Case in point. The premier promising to build 30 medical homes without a clear plan on how to staff them, or any explanation how they will interact with existing hospitals. Spending tens of millions of dollars on bricks and mortar is better, apparently, than crafting an effective strategy for recruitment, which Gardam currently describes as ‘pathetic.’
If medical homes are key to the Tories plan, they need to dramatically increase public awareness of what they are, how they will work and what impact or benefit they will bring to existing infrastructure. Communication thus far is muddled at best.
More troublesome is Premier King’s unwillingness to do the heavy lifting required to build a sustainable system. He is content to allow political meddling that puts government ahead of people. Why is a Tory candidate allowed to announce a major change in health care policy regarding a long overdue safe injection site, but Health PEI isn’t allowed to announce a community clinic will close for a month?
Politics.
Politicians loathe when Gardam, or other frontline workers are seen to have too high a public profile. They believe as elected officials they are accountable to the public, so they should have a say in how the system operates. They can. But in a significantly different way, because we know the current model is failing.
If Tories (or Liberals before them) want to meddle in health care, disband Health PEI and be fully accountable for a dysfunctional system. If not, it is long past time for some level of autonomy to be given.
Treasury Board approval should not be needed to hire a new doctor for an unbudgeted position.
We can no longer tolerate the Public Service Commission’s lack of urgency in timely hiring of health care professionals. Give hiring authority to Health PEI.
The College of Physicians and Surgeons is more interested in generating fees than improving access to a doctor, it is no reason to maintain a system built for the 1980s. Dennis King can change the college’s oversight legislation with a stroke of a pen. It will immediately improve the system and allow for more targeted effective recruitment.
Rather than meddle, government’s role should be to set firm priorities and goals such as maintaining rural hospitals with adequate staffing and services. Give Health PEI authority to hire and the budget to do it. If the organization fails, hold the CEO and senior staff publicly accountable.
That’s how an efficient system and governance model should work. Not on PEI.
Dennis King didn’t talk about any of these foundational issues during the election. He played it safe. But he does have the mandate and goodwill to deliver effective change. The question is does he have the inclination and courage.
Being bold is not without political risk, but what’s the option? Continuing to be bland may get you re-elected but it will do nothing to solve the health care crisis.
It’s time for Dennis King to be bold.
Paul MacNeill is Publisher of Island Press Limited. He can be contacted at paul@peicanada.com
