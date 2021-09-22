Re: Editor Heather Moore’s column ‘A day to reflect, not celebrate’ September 15, 2021
I couldn’t agree more with you. Although this day may be considered a ‘holiday’ it is not one to ‘celebrate’. However, as mentioned, it will be just another day off from work or school, for most of the population. I also agree that teachers in the schools should at least dedicate one class to the ‘whys, and wherefores’ of this particular day, especially since this will be the first year.
Having said that, as secretary of the Souris Legion, I am aware that the reasons for Remembrance Day, or the explanations of, are no longer taught in the schools. Again, the teachers should at least dedicate one class to this very important piece of our history. Our president does do a presentation at the local school in an assembly, but for most of the students, it is time away from the classroom, so not much attention is paid.
Another day off work, or school, but not a ‘holiday’ per se. It is no wonder Legions can’t get more members, and younger people are needed, as anyone can now join. Many of the Veterans are now gone, and most of the remaining members are seniors. It appears RESPECT for the Indigenous people, and Veterans is no longer taught, by either the parents or the schools.
Valery O’Connor,
Souris
