My entry this week was intended to be a reflection of my career here at The Graphic but Fiona changed that in dramatic fashion over the weekend.
Damage and loss to property is extensive here in the eastern end of the province. Residents have their own personal stories of downed structures, shingles ripped from roofs and water damage.
It’s early in the week and we’re just getting a glimpse of the near misses and narrow escapes in an unprecedented storm that battered, bashed and bruised even the most determined in this crisis.
It will cost millions of dollars to repair the damage, but something positive is rising from the debris.
Neighbours are reaching out to neighbours, unprompted door-to-door checks are being made on seniors and people are sharing food, supplies and whatever extra they can spare.
It’s like the Island way we knew and have loved forever has been resuscitated. Some may disagree, but fallout from the pandemic created an ugly measure of resentment, anger and frustration among our population.
Due to extensive power outages we had but one day to pull together as many storm stories as possible. We hope those stories and collection of photos are a reflection of the weeks and months ahead that will be needed to restore daily life to some semblance of what it was.
We would have liked to take photos of all the helpers, big and small, the volunteers armed with chainsaws and all those who shared food, coffee and tea with their neighbours and communities but alas the clock is ticking on our deadline.
Good luck to everyone, try to be patient and please take care of one another.
As I was saying before the storm rocked our world...
The Lukes, Seans, Mary-Ellens, Sallys, Rachels and even a couple of Heathers, among dozens of others, have all brought something to The Graphic’s newsroom over the past five decades.
As often as the names have changed in the newsroom the common thread that stands out is without a dedicated team an editor is merely a weak link in a process.
Reporters, even in the early years of their chosen career, have more than they likely realize to bring to the table. Fresh ideas, more efficient ways of getting the job done and they often offer a healthy dose of energy and enthusiasm.
The key word though is teamwork. This group doesn’t always agree but discussion fueled by differences of opinion invariably creates bigger and better ideas and consequently newspapers.
Our current full-time news team is no exception. It includes Charlotte MacAulay, Josh Lewis and Rachel Collier.
Each are professional and tireless in their effort as well as being aware of what’s important to the citizens of eastern PEI and making sure it appears on the pages of the paper each week.
Rachel’s main focus was on the Through the Cracks series which shone a light of the plight of Islanders suffering from mental health and addictions and homelessness. The series spurred an Island-wide conversation about the shortcomings of government and a broken system. The series is ongoing.
The next issue of The Graphic will be Rachel’s final one here. She has chosen another path to pursue for now.
Josh shares in my commitment to giving all sports at all levels the exposure athletes deserve. He has a firm grip on the goings-on in arenas, on ballfields and in other sports venues both locally and nationally.
Now if we could only persuade Josh to swap his allegiance from the Maple Leafs to a jersey of another colour we could say he is well-rounded.
Jokes aside, Josh may know his sports inside and out but he is equally aware of what matters to the people who read our paper in eastern PEI.
Charlotte as well has her own special skill set to add balance to the team.
She knows a lot of people of all ages having grown up in the Souris area. She appreciates and respects the geography of the area and is a crafts-person with a profound understanding of the value and importance of art-sourced products.
But Charlotte has more versatility in her briefcase. She brings with her a keen understanding of people and the importance of telling their stories as accurately as possible.
Many times I’ve thanked her for being the second part of my brain when my own gray matter takes a nap. Both her and Josh have a magnificent sense of humour which should be obligatory on resumes.
The far-reaching attributes Josh and Charlotte display day-to-day are representative of similar contributions made by the long list of reporters who have come and gone from The Graphic. Each in their own right have learned and taught others equally.
There’s more to building a newspaper than gathering the news, writing it, finding an appropriate headline and meeting deadlines. Others behind the scenes contribute equally and without them it would be futile to come to work every day.
Aura Lee Shepard is our production coordinator,. Her job is so extensive, I’m not sure even I understand it. What I do know is she makes sure the ads are included in each week’s paper (she also designs many along with her daughter Melinda Best-Llewellyn, who works remotely from Dartmouth) not only for The Eastern Graphic and West Prince Graphic but our sister papers as well. Aura Lee efficiently and creatively works her magic with The Island Farmer, Post Calls and other special publications.
There is also the sales team which is made up of Theresa Johnston, Barb Mazerolle and the newest addition Candace MacDonald. Each regularly brings expertise and competence to the workspace.
There is also Belinda Stewart at the front desk. She’s the lady who answers the phone when you call about an ad, your subscription or want to know if Sobeys is still open during a snowstorm. (She may or may not know the answer to random questions but she will try to help you).
On my first day at The Graphic the receptionist was Lynda MacLeod (MacKenzie) and it didn’t take long to become aware of the resilience it takes to do that job - patience, a broad amount of knowledge and the ability to source answers on every topic under the sun.
Each person has their role to play in the production of a newspaper and I have learned an immense amount from each and every person who I have had the pleasure to work with (and hopefully a small measure was reciprocated).
If I had to do it all over again, would I choose a newspaper career?
Honestly, it’s hard to answer that question. After learning a little about this and a little about that on such a wide assortment of subjects it would be hard to resist. Guess I’ll just stay here for a little while longer and glean some more knowledge. Can never have enough of that.
I would be remiss in failing to thank Graphic owners Jan and Paul MacNeill for the opportunity to work here and for often putting up with my shenanigans (OK, and a touch of stubbornness).
The people I am even more grateful to are those who have welcomed me into their homes (especially for biscuits and tea) while interviewing them; the countless who regularly share story ideas and those who respect us when they may disagree but at the same time realize we are only doing our jobs and it’s nothing personal.
