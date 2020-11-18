Dear Editor:
RCMP can now swear oaths using eagle feathers as an alternative to things such as the Holy Bible. The eagle feather initiative provides an opportunity for it to be used in the same way as a Holy Bible or affirmation. Every RCMP detachment on PEI now has an eagle feather that can be used in swearing an oath.
Before the feathers were handed over to RCMP detachments they went through a smudging ceremony, according to Darlene Bernard, Chief of the Lennox Island First Nation said. This was done at Government House with RCMP members in attendance.
RCMP Commanding Officer Chief Superintendent Jennifer Ebert was reported to have said “It is our hope the ability to provide this option of an eagle feather during all interactions at our detachment provides comfort, and strength and guidance to all Indigenous persons.”
God, the creator of our universe, humans, animals and all living creatures including the eagle all have a part in His divine plan. The Holy Bible has always been the inspired word of God used to swear in an oath in all our courts of law and state. Last week we celebrated Remembrance Day, and gave our allegiance to those who fought for our freedom and peace all in the name of God.
Personally, based on The Holy Bible, I feel the Bible should not be replaced by a feather from whatever bird it may be. (Isaiah 40:31) said this: “They that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; they shall walk and not faint.”
Nothing should take place of The Holy Bible.
Dave London,
Murray River
