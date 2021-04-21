The unusually early start of the PEI snow crab fishery has proved to create a lucrative season for the 26 fleets involved in the fishery.
“The majority of the PEI fleet are probably half done and there are quite a few that have half their gear in,” Carter Hutt, president of the PEI Snow Crab Association said.
“Things are progressing really well for sure.”
The season opened on April 3, due to the fact there was no ice to contend with in the Gulf of St Lawrence this year.
“It is great, we’ll take it,” Mr Hutt said. “Normally we wouldn’t even be started by now.
“The earliest we have ever been out was April 12 and that was the first year we started in 1985.”
The early opening is in contrast with 2020, when the fishers weren’t even sure they would have a season due to the pandemic. But they did open up on April 28.
PEI’s overall quota is 716 tonnes, which equates to roughly 55,000 pounds per fleet.
Many of the fleets off load their catches in Souris, where fleets from other provinces also berth for the duration of the Gulf of St Lawrence based fishery.
The official closing of the fishery is the end of June, but Mr Hutt expects most will be long finished by then.
