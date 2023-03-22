smoke2.jpg

The Murray Harbour Fire Department responded to a fire in Beach Point early Monday morning. Graphic file photo

When Charlene Schoenholz woke up shortly after 4 am Monday thirsty for a glass of water she was met with the smell of smoke in the kitchen of her family’s Cape Bear Road home.

Her husband Ernie said she went to the furnace room in the attached garage and discovered the source.

