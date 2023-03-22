When Charlene Schoenholz woke up shortly after 4 am Monday thirsty for a glass of water she was met with the smell of smoke in the kitchen of her family’s Cape Bear Road home.
Her husband Ernie said she went to the furnace room in the attached garage and discovered the source.
“We were fortunate the flames were contained to the area around the flue,” Mr Schoenholz said, explaining the area was built as fireproof.
The fire department was called.
“We were in a panic because it was pretty smoky,” he added.
All three occupants, the couple and their daughter Hayley McCombs, tackled the flames with three fire extinguishers, water from a garden hose and buckets before firefighters arrived and took over.
Murray Harbour Fire Chief Steven MacKay said there was a lot of smoke when about 25 firefighters from that department and the neighbouring Murray River trucks arrived.
Mr Schoenholz said the family is very thankful for both the firefighters and paramedics who came to their rescue.
“It could have been so much worse,” Mr Schoenholz said from the home of his neighbours Liz and Jamie MacKinnon where they took refuge in the morning.
Mr Schoenholz expects repairs will be needed to wiring in the ceiling where the fire occurred, but the family didn’t lose any possessions. The vehicles in the garage were all outdoors and weren’t damaged.
Mr MacKay said the PEI Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause.
