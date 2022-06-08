With Montague Consolidated School closing for the year two weeks early to accommodate summer upgrades, local childcare centres are preparing for additional demand.
Friday will be the last day of classes at the K-6 school due to an extensive three-year renovation project that began last year.
Amy Dewar, owner of Brilliant Me Academy in Montague, says about half a dozen students are signed up for the childcare centre’s summer camp and that number may still rise.
The summer camp starts on Monday, the next business day after Montague Consolidated closes, so parents are covered.
The province is giving school families in need of childcare up to $125 per week, per child, according to a Public Schools Branch (PSB) spokesperson.
The centre charges $30 per day, Ms Dewar said, so a weekly provincial subsidy would cover 83 per cent of the cost.
Ms Dewar said she generally accepts children between the ages of five and 13, which covers the range of students at the K-6 school.
At Appleseed Child Care Providers in Montague, supervisor Jessica MacDonald said they have had “so many calls” relating to the school’s early closure.
But as The Graphic reported in April, Appleseed doesn’t have the space to accommodate more children.
“We don’t even have room to accommodate kids between zero and five,” she said, though they are licensed for that.
Last summer a Department of Transportation and Infrastructure spokesperson said the 2022 school upgrades include a new front entrance with new steps and wheelchair ramp, replacement of all windows with triple glazed units to meet the national energy code, new fire rated doors and frames throughout the school, new washroom fixtures, flooring, partitions and vanities and a wheelchair lift at the main entrance stairwell.
This year will also see the school’s brick exterior re-pointed with fresh mortar, renovation of the gym stairwell to meet building codes and replacement of accent canopies above the exterior windows, the spokesperson said in July 2021.
The PSB spokesperson did not respond when asked to confirm if those are still the upgrades planned for this summer.
In a letter to school parents, PSB director Norbert Carpenter explained principal Shelly King Compton reviewed the schedules for all grades and identified an additional 10 minutes per day to make up for the time lost.
Teachers will also provide learning opportunities for students at home over the next two weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.