The last two years have been very difficult for funeral homes and people who have lost loved ones during the pandemic.
But with PEI starting to implement its Moving On plan, the owner of Dingwell Funeral Home in Souris is looking forward to getting back to normal.
Nathaniel Lamoureux said the pandemic has presented plenty of challenges, especially navigating the changes in restrictions and having to tell families their service will not go quite as planned.
“It’s certainly a welcomed phase,” he said. “(Previously) you could have everything geared up for a service and then the night before, the guidelines change.”
Now, funeral services can take place at 50% capacity. At St Mary’s Roman Catholic Church in Souris, where many of Dingwell’s funerals take place, means 250 people will now be allowed to attend.
“It’s going to be so amazing to walk into the church and see that many people. We haven’t seen that in a long time.”
Many traditions, like funeral processions, have gone by the wayside due to Covid restrictions but Mr Lamoureux said a lot of parishes will be removing the ropes that block off every second row of pews. He said those traditions have stood the test of time for a reason, and they have been missed during the pandemic.
The Vax Pass is still in effect for visitations and viewings, where a cohort of 50 is permitted, but unvaccinated individuals are allowed to attend if they are separated from others. The vaccine passport is not in effect for funeral services or burials.
During the most severe restrictions, when only five people were allowed to attend a service, some families chose to delay their loved one’s burial so more could attend. But they often waited a long time when restrictions did not change, and that prevented them from getting closure.
Those restrictions also resulted in some families choosing cremation when the deceased had wanted a traditional casket burial, simply because everyone who wanted to attend could not.
“It’s tough, because right off the bat they feel like they’re not honouring their loved one’s (wishes). But they’re making their best decision based on the information they have at that time.”
Still, Mr Lamoureux said families in the area have been very understanding because they realized the guidelines were in place to protect them and the community.
He hopes the Moving On plan works as intended and there is no return to circuit-breakers.
“This is going to be a breath of fresh air when these restrictions lift once and for all. The industry has gone through a lot. It will be nice to get back to the way things were.”
Pandemic or no pandemic, funeral home employees have always required people skills to deal with families grieving a loss. Mr Lamoureux said that comes naturally to him.
“I can’t do arrangements or deal with families without empathy and sympathy. I treat every family like they’re my own, coming through the door. Being in Souris, it’s a very tight community where you get to know everyone pretty personally.”
