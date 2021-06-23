Wayne Easter had barely uttered the words of his imminent retirement from the House of Commons when a stampede of party operatives and potential candidates dove into their respective Rolodex to gauge who has the upper hand at replacing the nine term MP.
While it should come as no surprise that an MP retires after almost three decades, Easter’s decision did send shock waves through the Liberal establishment. Many believed he would take one more for the team, ensuring a traditionally safe Liberal seat stays in the red column. His departure will have a major impact on both the federal riding and downstream on the provincial party’s leadership race.
Easter will retire as the second longest serving MP in Prince Edward Island history, behind only Lawrence MacAulay. Their careers are inextricably linked. When MacAulay quit as Solicitor General in 2002 over allegations of improper awarding of federal contracts (allegations MacAulay strongly denied), it was Easter who replaced him. Pretty heady stuff in the days following 9/11. He nurtured a reputation as a tell it like it is MP, not afraid to criticize government’s establishment. This was most recently seen in his capacity as chair of the powerful Finance Committee and his urging to set a clear path for reopening the US border.
Easter’s retirement makes Malpeque more competitive, but regardless of who Liberals nominate both Greens and Tories face an uphill struggle. Since 1988 PEI has only elected one federal Tory. Nationally the Green Party is imploding, making its already limited traction even less so. Federal Tory candidates rise and fall on Islanders’ perception of the federal party and leader. Right now Erin O’Toole is failing to win converts from the progressive side of the conservative spectrum, a group the majority of Island PCs would fall into. Doug Ford and Jason Kenney won’t help sway swing voters.
It all combines to make Malpeque attractive for any wannabe Liberal in search of a presumed safe seat. MLA Heath MacDonald has announced that he will run and former provincial cabinet minister and Wade MacLauchlan Chief of Staff, Robert Vessey is another likely candidate.
Vessey has been in search of a return to politics since the Liberals were turfed from office two years ago. While some hold him responsible for the defeat of the MacLauchlan government, criticism is a double edge sword. MacDonald was also a member of the government and despite the loss, Liberals left the province’s balance sheet in a strong pre-COVID position.
If Vessey also runs it will be an epic nomination.
Back in 2006 Vessey showed his organizational mettle by coming out on top of a provincial nomination that attracted an astounding 650 delegates. MacDonald is also no shrinking violet, winning a contested nomination to replace the popular, long-serving Liberal MLA Ron MacKinley. He also has significant influence over the Malpeque Riding Association, plus his own Cornwall machine at the ready.
A third name wistfully mentioned by a large number of Liberals is Mary Robinson, current President of the Canadian Federation of Agriculture. She would be a compelling candidate given our limited history of electing anyone other than white males federally (Catherine Callbeck and Gail Shea notable exceptions).
But winning a nomination is often far more difficult than winning an election; realistically anyone outside the party organization has little chance. Nominations of all stripes have nothing to do with talent, intellect, vision or ability to deliver results. It is solely an exercise in signing up and getting as many people as possible to a hall to vote.
Would the federal party ever consider a direct nomination to meet diversity expectations? It’s possible if there is any delay in candidates coming forward, but unlikely.
Now that MacDonald is making the jump, he can only remain MLA until the federal nomination is decided. If he wins there, provincial Liberals will be searching for a replacement in Cornwall and face a large hole in the party’s upcoming leadership race where MacDonald is considered the unannounced front runner.
Liberals must decide quickly when the leadership vote occurs. There are likely only three potential windows. October, prior to the fall sitting of the legislature or December, after the sitting ends. A higher risk is to delay till next January or February. None are great options. It’s likely the leadership has already been delayed, waiting on incumbent MPs to decide their future.
There are rough waters ahead for the provincial party with few, if any, potential leaders banging on the door. Now with the prospect of squeezing a race into a tight window after an anticipated fall federal election, the impact of Easter’s retirement becomes much bigger.
It could make the already difficult job of rebuilding provincially impossible.
Paul MacNeill is Publisher of Island Press Limited. He can be contacted at paul@peicanada.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.