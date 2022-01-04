From left are Jason MacDonald, Seven Mile Road and John Hebert of Georgetown. Front: Lagan Cobb, Mt Stewart; Dan Moir, Belfast and Coady Penny, Souris, working on lobster processing equipment at Eastern Fabricators in 2018. Graphic file photo
Eastern Fabricators has sold for an upfront purchase price of $29.25 million to Ag Growth International Inc.
The Georgetown metal fabricator shop which specializes in building food processing equipment employs close to 70 people.
President Todd Cormier, who will transition into management, sees the purchase which has been in the works for sometime, but only announced on Tuesday, as a positive move.
“I don’t expect many changes to the face of the company,” Mr Cormier said.
“Everybody keeps their jobs and if anything we will be trying to add more jobs to the area.”
There will be no one coming from the outside to oversee operations.
Included in the purchase is a Charlottetown company Atlantic Systems, acquired by Eastern Fabricators in 2019 and a second Eastern Fabricators shop which opened in Ontario last year.
Mr Cormier said he and the management team will continue to run the day-to-day of all three businesses.
Collectively they employ more than 100 people between the two provinces.
AGI owns other food companies, specializing in agriculture equipment of all descriptions, however the acquisition of Eastern Fabricators is their first foray into food processing.
“We are the first and we are told they want us to drive their ready-to-eat food platform,” Mr Cormier said.
In a press release from AGI Tim Close, President and CEO expects the addition of Eastern Fabricators infrastructure will produce an increase in revenues.
“Eastern builds on a solid foundation in our food platform, bringing a very talented team along with market leading products, services, manufacturing capacity and, most importantly, customer relationships built on years of high-quality execution,” Mr Close said.
Mr Cormier is confident that will be the case.
“We developed a good team over the years,” Mr Cormier said.
“We are good at what we do and that is the reason they sought us out.”
