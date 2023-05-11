The Community Impact Award was presented to the Eastern Graphic. Other winners of Eastern PEI Chamber of Commerce awards were the Fiddling Fisherman Lookout, MacDonald's Bakery and Coffee Shop and One Tuna Inc.
The Eastern Graphic was among the winners at the Eastern PEI Chamber of Commerce business awards banquet held Wednesday night at St Joachim's Hall in Vernon River.
The Graphic won the Community Impact Award. The other finalists were Friends of Elmira and Kickham Properties.
The award citation pointed out various contributions the newspaper has made to the community, including the beginnings of the Rotary Club of Montague and Eastern PEI Gold Mine draw, which was an idea pitched by former Graphic advertising sales consultant Sharon Riley. The draw has since raised more than $10 million for winners, local charities and Rotary.
The paper's groundbreaking Through the Cracks investigation into mental health and addictions on PEI last year was also mentioned. The year-long investigation has been nominated for several major awards, including the Michener Award for Meritorious Public Service Journalism. The series spurred new methadone funding from the province, the first-ever apology from a minister of the Crown to an Indigenous Islander, and a renewed push for expanded shelter capacity across the province.
Graphic publisher Paul MacNeill's founding of the Georgetown Conference, which focused on rural renewal in Atlantic Canada, was also highlighted as a contribution to the community.
Three other awards were handed out Wednesday: the Business Excellence Award, New Business of the Year and the Innovation and Advancement Award.
MacDonald's Bakery and Coffee Shop in Montague was the winner of the Business Excellence Award, beating out fellow finalists Atlantic Mustard Mill and Dingwell's Funeral Home.
One Tuna Inc of North Lake was the recipient of the Innovation and Advancement Award. The other nominees were Au Naturel Solutions and The Fiddling Fisherman.
Finally, the Fiddling Fisherman Lookout in Souris won the New Business of the Year Award, for businesses open two years or less as of December 31, 2022. The other finalists were East Coast Upholstery and Eastern Drilling Services.
See more in the May 17 edition of The Eastern Graphic.
