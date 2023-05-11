community impact award

The Community Impact Award was presented to the Eastern Graphic. Other winners of Eastern PEI Chamber of Commerce awards were the Fiddling Fisherman Lookout, MacDonald's Bakery and Coffee Shop and One Tuna Inc.

The Eastern Graphic was among the winners at the Eastern PEI Chamber of Commerce business awards banquet held Wednesday night at St Joachim's Hall in Vernon River.

The Graphic won the Community Impact Award. The other finalists were Friends of Elmira and Kickham Properties.

