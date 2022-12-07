The Rural Municipality of Eastern Kings Council proposes to ban wind farm development east of Elmira. The change is included in a draft copy of the community’s new official plan and development bylaw which was discussed at a public meeting last week.
If approved by council it could put to rest a contentious 30 megawatt wind project proposed by the PEI Energy Corporation.
In October 2020, council voted to deny a development permit for the project, but the matter was then appealed to IRAC. There has yet to be a ruling from the quasi judicial tribunal that hears appeals under the planning act.
The new document proposes the requirements for wind farm development would no longer be subject to a special development permit which includes public consultation and the final application to be put to a council vote.
However, there would be a specific development permit application for wind turbines in which Juniper Littlefield with UPLAND Planning + Design Studio, the company contracted to develop the plan, explained the requirements would be laid out clearly.
“Our goal with these regulations was to clarify the requirements for developers as well as aligning the restrictions with best practices from other jurisdictions as well as what we have been hearing from the community throughout our engagement,” Ms Littlefield said.
If the changes are implemented it would automatically exclude the area where the PEIEC proposed to build the 30 MW farm.
Resident Susan Stewart wanted to know why the changes were made.
“This is intended to respect the sensitive environment areas within the community and also to respond to the concerns we have been hearing in the community,” Ms Littlefield said.
Ian Watson, also with UPLAND, said the standards are stricter and harder to meet, but the process is more transparent.
Resident and former mayor Grace Cameron didn’t agree with the restriction.
“I’m concerned council would be interested in putting something in a bylaw that would disallow a particular development such as the turbines in a particular area,” Ms Cameron said.
She said excluding one place over another takes away fairness and equity.
“I’m also concerned council would take it upon themselves to put in a bylaw, a rule that would deny people that live east of the Elmira Road an economic opportunity,” she added.
Ms Cameron said bringing back the special permit with clearer guidelines would suffice.
Fred Cheverie, former coordinator of the Souris Wildlife Federation, who also owns land in the municipality agrees that guidelines are essential.
“I am very much for very specific targeted guidelines and I think a federal environmental assessment, whether it be windmills or ... whatever big project going through at least the federal government has it defined and the specifics laid down,” Mr Cheverie said.“I think it would take a lot of load off council.”
In addition, the development of large wind turbines would require an agreement with council, but that doesn’t include any contracts for compensation for the community at large.
Resident Don Cheverie questioned how the municipality would be able to make sure there was such an agreement if it isn’t stipulated in the bylaw.
Resident Horatio Toledo said those elements need to be set in stone.
“We don’t have the money to hire multiple lawyers to go into litigation with the province or any large corporations,” Mr Toledo said. “All we have to protect our interest is this paper and it would have to be very well drafted.”
Coastal erosion was top of mind for many for two reasons; the recent devastation of the coastline and the controversy over the development at Point Deroche,.
The plan already includes a 30-metre setback for development along the coast and 60 metres in some specific areas.
Don Humphrey, soon to be a new council member, said there are provincial guidelines that aren’t quite as stringent.
“Relying on the provincial government at this stage in our plan really isn’t good enough,” Mr Humphrey said.
“I think one of the saving graces we probably have in comparison to Point Deroche is the fact it is in an unincorporated community so there would be no examination by a community like there would be here,” Ms Cameron said.
A proposal for a mixed-use zone to be added is also part of the draft plan.
“It would allow both residential and commercial uses,” Ms Littlefield said.
The zones are located at key intersections and on church properties.
“The thinking behind this additional zone is to encourage that mix of uses where that mix is already happening and encourage the continuation of community hubs where you have access to key amenities,” Ms Littlefield added.
Resident and farmer Allison Rose said he would like to see some clarification when it comes to taking productive farmland out of commission.
“I’d like some recognition by council that taking productive farmland and subdividing it for seasonal residents is not sustainable,” Mr Rose said. “I think there should be some kind of inventory of lots that are available and when they are exhausted perhaps more can be considered. There has got to be a recognition that yes people can sell their property for the highest value, but by the same token it impacts our future as a community.”
The time to provide feedback on the draft has been extended until January 1. Copies of the draft can be obtained at the municipal office or on the website https://www.planeasternkings.ca/
