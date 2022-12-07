Eastern Kings

A draft official plan for the Rural Municipality of Eastern Kings proposes banning wind farms east of Elmira to "respect the sensitive environment areas within the community." 

The Rural Municipality of Eastern Kings Council proposes to ban wind farm development east of Elmira. The change is included in a draft copy of the community’s new official plan and development bylaw which was discussed at a public meeting last week.

If approved by council it could put to rest a contentious 30 megawatt wind project proposed by the PEI Energy Corporation.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.