Eastern Kings Sportsplex needs new roof Charlotte MacAulay Charlotte MacAulay Author email Dec 29, 2021 The roof of Eastern Kings Sportsplex in Souris is nearing the end of its shelf life and plans are being made to replace it before safety becomes a concern."It is getting to the point now where we need to get it replaced before the summer," Sportsplex board member Ian Allen said."Right now there are a few small leaks here and there, but we certainly don't want it to get to the point of disrepair where it could physically harm someone."It is estimated it could cost up to $500,000. Built in 1979, the rink has had some major repairs done over the years, but the roof has never been completely replaced.The board is applying for two grants through ACOA and The Rural Growth Initiative in hopes of having most of the cost covered. The grants are being applied for through the Town of Souris.At the town's December meeting council members voted unanimously to move ahead with the applications.If and when funding is approved the project will go to tender.
