The community is rallying to help Eastern Kings Sportsplex in Souris be a contender in the 2023 Kraft Hockeyville competition.
No one individual is taking credit for posting the first nomination story, but one thing is sure, it sparked a movement, said board president Cherie Chapman.
The stories and pictures posted in the first phase of the Hockeyville contest totaled close to 400 on Monday.
“I think it is a fantastic idea,” Ms Chapman said.
The facility which houses an arena, Eastern Kings Fitness Inc, a walking track, bowling alley canteen and a community room was built in 1978.
“It is a hub in eastern PEI and if we don’t have it we have nothing,” she added.
Not only is there hockey, ringette, curling and community skates full-time during the winter season, the facility is used a lot in the off-season.
The annual Eastern Kings Exhibition, pre-pandemic Souris Regional School graduations and Village Feast were also held there.
There have been upgrades to the structure over time, but a complete roof replacement has never been done and has been on the radar for a few years.
Last month major rain storms showed just how vulnerable the roof is when more leaks happened throughout the building.
Eastern Kings Fitness, a nonprofit volunteer organization rents space in the Sportsplex for their gym.
They are happy to add their voices to the push to help raise funds, said board president Justin Cheverie.
He said they have had to deal with leaks for the past four years.
“It hasn’t affected operations per se, but (clean up) does add to tasks for the employee we have on during the week and for volunteer board members on the weekends,” Mr Cheverie said.
“We need anybody and everybody in the community to come on board,” he said.
The arena that wins the contest will be awarded $250,000 and the opportunity to host an NHL game.
An estimate cost for the roof alone is $1.2 million.
Mr Cheverie agrees a new roof is the most pressing need, but he along with many others in the community acknowledge there are other upgrades that will need to happen sooner rather than later.
“At the end of the day we are looking at a 45-year-old structure,” he said.
Joanne MacDonald of Monticello was quick to post a nomination story once she saw others in the community rally.
Over the years she played broomball and hockey there and watched her own kids move up the ranks in hockey. Now she spends plenty of time at the rink watching her grandson Blake who is in the U13 league this year.
“I hope more people will come forward with their stories and pictures,” she said. “We all have to do our little share.”
But it isn’t just the ice surface that is important.
Ms MacDonald’s daughter had her wedding in the Acorn Room upstairs at the facility.
“It is a big part of the community and it brings people together,” she said. “You go to the rink and you see old friends there you can reconnect with.”
Support for the sportsplex’ bid to win Kraft Hockeyville has been coming from across the country.
Kelsey O’Donnell of Calgary grew up in Souris River. Though it has been more than a decade since she has stepped onto the ice at the Sportsplex she grew up spending most of her winter days doing just that.
When the UPEI Panthers alumnus, who was a member of the 2012 female hockey team that captured the AUS championship saw a social media post about the rink vying for funding she didn’t hesitate to submit a nomination story.
A lot of memories came flooding back.
“We would be at the rink five out of seven days every week all winter,” she said, describing how her father David coached her and her siblings from a very young age.
“It is a spot that has always been close to my heart,” she said.
Her experiences echo many of the other entries that have been posted so far by young kids who are still using the rink today, parents and grandparents who once played and are now sitting in the stands, and the community members who flock there to support local teams.
The deadline to submit to the nomination and rally stage is February 19. Four finalists will be announced on March 11 followed by a short voting window at the end of March.
More information on how to participate can be found at https://hockeyville.kraftcanada.ca
