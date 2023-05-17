bakery.jpg

Staff of MacDonald’s Bakery in Brudenell celebrate the Business Excellence Award at the 16th annual EPEICC Business & Community Excellence Awards held at St Joachim’s Parish Hall in Vernon River. From left are Paige Jamieson, Natalie Whiteway, owner Scott MacDonald, Karen Gill, owner Mark MacDonald, Krista MacDonald and Skye Reed. Charlotte MacAulay photo

Eastern PEI businesses were lauded during the 16th annual Eastern PEI Chamber of Commerce Business & Community Excellence Awards held on May 10 at St Joachim’s Hall in Vernon River. The dinner and awards ceremony was sold out with more than 100 attending.

While four businesses were singled out as award winners, chamber president Blair Aitken said the entire business community is a huge part of the foundation of the economy.

one tuna.jpg

Jason Tompkins, owner of One Tuna Inc, accepts the Innovation and Advancement Award from Heather MacLean with Innovation PEI. Charlotte MacAulay photo
Julie JJ.jpg

The New Business of the Year award sponsored by CBDC Eastern PEI was presented to JJ and Julie Chaisson by Clinton Myers. Charlotte MacAulay photo
entertainers.jpg

Pre dinner entertainment at the Eastern PEI Chamber of Commerce Business & Community Excellence awards was provided by a talented group of local musicians from left Vince Koughan, Louise MacKinnon and Kevin Chaisson.   Charlotte MacAulay photo
paul.jpg

Eastern Graphic Publisher Paul MacNeill, left, accepts the Community Impact Award from Scott MacDonald representing Maritime Electric. Charlotte MacAulay photo

