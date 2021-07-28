Team PEI won the Atlantic Bowl U16 football championship on Saturday, and a pair of Kings County players had a significant role.
Along with assistant coach Shawn Fraser, the squad included fullback/linebacker Ryan MacDougall of New Perth and running back/returner Dawson Jesso of Montague.
PEI defeated Newfoundland 59-8 in the gold medal game after edging Nova Scotia 39-34 in the opener. The tournament was held at St FX University in Antigonish, Nova Scotia.
Fraser said MacDougall was dominant in the final, scoring at least two touchdowns.
“He was all over the place. He had some huge plays in the running game, passing game and defensively.”
Jesso had some strong runs in the second half, he added, using his quickness to advance the ball.
“He has top-end speed, right there with our fastest guys,” said Fraser, who was one of four coaches led by head coach Stephen Letner.
He expected a close game against Newfoundland and was surprised by the score.
“Newfoundland had a lot of big bodies and a strong running game. We used our speed to stick to the outside and it worked out better than we could have hoped for.”
PEI also had a U18 team, which included offensive and defensive lineman Caleb Carter of the Souris area.
They played a two-game series against New Brunswick, losing 42-28 and then 30-27.
PEI previously won the Atlantic Bowl U16 division in 2018.
Fraser said the quality of Island football is improving, with more players and a lot of new coaches bringing different perspectives.
“We’re really excited for the fall season. It’s great to see them come together for Team PEI, but it’s really great to see players go back to their individual clubs and have success there.”
