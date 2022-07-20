Three of the four members of PEI’s golf team for the 2022 Canada Games are from eastern PEI. From left are coach Travis Carr, Caleb Drake of Vernon River, Landon MacCallum, Lexie and Brayah MacDonald of Head of Montague, and manager Bailey Carr. Submitted photo
PEI’s golf team will be heavy on eastern PEI talent when the Canada Summer Games kick off next month in Niagara, Ontario.
Sisters Lexie and Brayah MacDonald of Head of Montague and Caleb Drake of Vernon Bridge make up three of the four golfers who will compete. All of them play at Brudenell and Dundarave.
The golf competition will consist of individual and team events, with four rounds played at Legends on the Niagara.
For the MacDonald sisters, who just wrapped up their first ever off-Island tournament at Atlantics in Antigonish, Nova Scotia, the Games are a natural next step in their young careers.
“It almost feels like a reward for the hard work we’ve done over the years and hopefully a next (level) to our game,” Lexie, 16, said.
Brayah, 15, said making the Canada Games team has been her singular goal the last little while and it was exciting news to get earlier this month.
She expects it to be an “amazing experience” representing the Island, but also looks forward to the physical and mental preparation required and how it will pay off in the future.
“It’ll definitely help our game when we get into playing (lower level) tournaments. We’ll be more prepared for those.”
Lexie said she looks forward to the adventure of going to the Games, especially the closing ceremonies, which will be held at Niagara Falls.
“It’ll be another experience and an amazing time.”
Drake, meanwhile, said the naming of the team was on his radar but he was a bit surprised to make it. The 18-year-old picked up clubs at a young age and started playing competitively around age 12 or 13.
“I like that it’s an individual sport,” he said. “You can control how you want to play and how much work you want to put in.”
Drake said his driving and irons are strong parts of his game and he also thinks the preparation for the Games will help his play.
The Summer Games run from August 6 to 21, with the golf events happening from August 17 to 20.
Lexie and Brayah MacDonald are the daughters of Cory and Bethany MacDonald. Caleb is the son of Jonathan and Jennifer Drake.
