Resilience in double overtime helped the Central Storm U15 AAA girls, including Hopefield goalie Olivia Lowe and two of her teammates from eastern PEI, win an Atlantic championship on May 1.
The Storm had a goal called back on a high stick in the fifth period of the final against the Western Phantoms from New Brunswick, but managed to pick themselves up, kill off a penalty and then score again to capture a 2-1 victory and the gold medal.
Head coach Blaine Fitzpatrick said he’d never seen anything like it in all his years as a player and coach, and no one on the Storm side could tell if it was a high stick or not.
“The girls collected themselves, got refocused and went right back to work, which was very impressive by them under the circumstances.”
Lowe, who was named a tournament all-star and posted a 1.67 goals-against average and .934 save percentage, said it was a nerve-wracking moment.
It would have been back-breaking if the Phantoms had scored after that, especially when the penalty was called on the Storm shortly afterward, but “our team is pretty good at killing those off,” she said.
It was a really good experience, she said, thankful the Atlantics went ahead this season after two years of the pandemic being responsible for cancelling regional best-on-best events like that. She is the daughter of Derek and Julie Lowe.
“I like to work hard in practice, always play the best I can and put as much effort in as I can. I love to win,” she said. “I try to focus on the game and everything around me so I can play at my best.”
Fitzpatrick said Lowe was dialed in from the first game of the tournament and took a leadership role as well.
“The times we needed Olivia to step up, she was phenomenal - always on her game all weekend, no weak spots at all.”
Abby Dingwell of Morell area and Emily Gardiner of Savage Harbour also represented eastern PEI on the team this year.
Fitzpatrick said Gardiner was quite sick the first two days of the tournament, getting one of the worst cases of a flu bug the team was battling. But she played through it, with a shootout goal in the first game and another goal later in the tournament.”
“She’s a big part of our team. It was unfortunate she was so sick to start out, but she really gutted it out. She gave everything she had.”
Dingwell is a first-year defender and Fitzpatrick said she had a great tournament.
“She really stepped up, especially on the power play. We found she did a great job of that.”
The Storm made the final after posting a 3-1 record in the round-robin with wins over the Phantoms, Quad County Whitecaps and Eastern Icebreakers, and losing to the Fundy Stars.
Fitzpatrick said the coaching staff instilled a team-first mentality from the start of the season and the players worked hard on and off the ice to accomplish their goals. They won 29 of 31 regular season games and swept the Mid-Isle Wildcats to win the Island championship.
“It’s nice to see the girls’ game changing. These girls are taking a leading part in that. They did everything the boys’ teams did all year, off-ice workouts and practices,” he said. “They’re hopefully helping to change the image of girls’ hockey. These girls can play.”
